SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has levied a civil penalty of $350,000 on trader Gui Boon Sui for engaging in false and unauthorised trading activities.

The penalty stems from violations of Sections 197(1)(b) and 201(b) of the Securities and Futures Act (SFA), according to a joint statement issued by the central bank and the Singapore Police Force.

Gui was found to have artificially inflated the closing prices of shares in two listed companies, Hiap Hoe Limited (HHL) and Hotel Grand Central Limited (HGC).

Between December 2018 and August 2022, the authorities revealed that he manipulated the prices of HHL shares on 554 occasions and HGC shares on 56 occasions.

Gui admitted to the misconduct and agreed to pay the civil penalty without needing court proceedings.

As part of the settlement, he also undertook not to serve as a company director or participate in the management of any business for the next two years.

Under the SFA, penalties for such contraventions can reach up to three times the profits gained or losses avoided, with minimum fines set at $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for corporations.

MAS emphasized its commitment to upholding the integrity of Singapore’s financial markets, stating that market manipulation undermines investor confidence and will be met with firm action.