;
Law

MAS: 3 insurance agents banned for falsifying records and providing false information

ByMary Alavanza

May 25, 2024
Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) banned three insurance agents for falsifying records and providing false information to authorities.

The Straits Times reported that the three individuals were Eunice Yuen Pui Leng (banned for five years), Grace Tan Zhen Zhi (banned for three years), and Benny Lim Hee Loon (banned for one year).

Effective May 24, these bans prohibit the agents from providing financial advisory services and managing or becoming substantial shareholders of any financial advisory firm.

Specifically, Yuen and Tan are also restricted from conducting business as insurance agents or taking part in the management of any insurance intermediary.

MAS issued a statement on May 24 detailing the misconduct. All three agents were formerly representatives of Prudential Singapore, with Lim no longer serving as an agent for Manulife Financial, effective May 24, 2024.

The incident dates back to Sept 14, 2018, when Yuen was summoned for an interview with MAS regarding an ongoing investigation.

See also  S$70K civil penalty imposed on Singapore businessman for insider trading

MAS required her to present documentary evidence of coaching conducted for representatives within her agency group.

This evidence was crucial to verifying the supervision of these representatives and ensuring compliance with MAS’s remuneration requirements.

In preparation for the interview, Yuen instructed Tan to fabricate entries on coaching forms, which Yuen subsequently submitted to MAS.

She also deleted messages from her mobile phone, anticipating that this information would be pertinent to the investigation.

In October 2018, during MAS’s investigation into Yuen, Tan, and Lim, Lim provided several false statements, including signing coaching forms dated when Yuen supposedly supervised him.

Lim later confessed that he had only signed the forms on Sept 15, 2018, a day after Yuen was notified of her interview.

In June 2023, Yuen was convicted of willfully causing false entries to be made in Prudential Singapore’s documents and for submitting falsified documents to MAS. She was fined S$20,000.

In November 2023, Tan faced a S$5,000 fine for intentionally making false entries in Prudential Singapore’s documents. Lim received a warning in lieu of prosecution.

See also  Coffee shop in Tampines doesn't accept 5-cent coins; customer asks, “Is this legal?”

MAS takes such misconduct seriously and will take firm action against financial services professionals who intentionally hinder MAS’ investigations by providing false information,” said MAS in the released statement. /TISG

Read also: MAS issues prohibition order against former DBS representative for obstructing justice and violating financial acts

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News Law

New video of what really happened in Woodlands checkpoint incident of SG man who posted unauthorised photos & videos of ICA officer

November 19, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Law

17.5 years jail for OK Lim in one of Singapore’s ‘most serious cases of trade financing fraud’

November 18, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Law

Over S$100,000 stolen in credit card scams targeting Singapore retailers selling high-value items and luxury goods

November 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Personal Finance

Daughter asks for tips online on how to help her 71-year-old retired mum with $15k debt

December 5, 2024 Yoko Nicole
In the Hood

Man calls out car rental company for threatening to withhold his $300 deposit unless he changed his negative Google review

December 5, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Uncategorized

“This person really got nothing better to do”, man claims a neighbour keeps leaving things on his motorcycle

December 5, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Chinese man trapped in Thai well for three days as villagers mistake his cries for ghostly wails

December 5, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.