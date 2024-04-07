Property

Marina Bay Sands’ fourth tower, entertainment arena, expansion project to begin in July 2025

April 7, 2024
Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE: Construction of Marina Bay Sands’ (MBS) expansion project is set to begin in July 2025, pending planning approvals, and is targeted to wrap up by July 2029.

According to The Business Times, the expansion, masterminded by Safdie Architects led by Moshe Safdie, the same brains behind the existing MBS property launched in April 2010, promises a lavish addition to Singapore’s skyline.

In a release on Friday, April 5, the integrated resort announced its expansion, which includes a posh hotel tower boasting a sky roof, a 15,000-seat entertainment coliseum, and extra premium Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences & exhibitions) space. It will also introduce new food and beverages and some nightlife offerings.

Patrick Dumont, president and chief operating officer of MBS’ parent company Las Vegas Sands, expressed enthusiasm, stating:

With the ongoing support of the Singapore government, this development will further enhance the leisure and business tourism appeal of Singapore.

It optimises the site’s programming elements and is designed to drive high-value tourism growth to Singapore.”

See also  MBS reported data leak in line with PDPC requirements: Josephine Teo

Mr Dumont emphasised the role of strategic investment in fortifying MBS’s contribution to Singapore’s economy, employment, and tourism landscape.

This expansion is in addition to the recent US$1.75 billion (approx. S$2.36 billion) reinvestment in the existing MBS, the most extensive since it was opened 14 years ago.

This initiative includes refurbishing Towers 1 and 2, offering new food and beverages, and providing luxurious lifestyle amenities.

Tower 3, along with the hotel lobby and Sands SkyPark, is now under the refurbishment spotlight, promising a revamped VIP arrival experience, upscale dining and retail options, a lobby makeover, and a heightened focus on wellness offerings.

Approval for the fourth tower’s development was secured from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) as early as April 2019.

URA data shows the upcoming tower will span 153,100 square metres of hotel space, housing 587 rooms, alongside 12,185 sq m of retail space.

Positioned at the intersection of Bayfront Avenue, Sheares Avenue, and Sheares Link, the tower and its accompanying structures will be on an empty plot. MBS has secured a lease on this land parcel until August 2066. /TISG

See also  Sands CEO says Singapore is "a hugely important market" that is "going through a growth spurt"

Read also: ‘No flags, signage, microphones, briefings, loitering’ — MBS issues guidelines to tour groups

Featured image by Depositphotos

