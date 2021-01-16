International COVID 19 Many shops have implemented TraceTogether-only entry "ahead of schedule"

PhotoL YouTube screengrab

Anna Maria Romero

Singapore — Many retailers have made an early start and require TraceTogether-only check-ins, sometimes not allowing people into their premises, according to a report in  straitstimes.com (ST) on Friday (Jan 15).

The authorities, however, have told them that the people are not yet required to use only the TraceTogether app or token for entry, except for those places that have taken part in pilot runs.

These are mostly movie theatres, live performances and some nightlife venues.

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) told ST, “TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be implemented only after everyone has had a chance to collect a token in their constituencies, and a reasonable period of national distribution is achieved.”

It added that there are companies that “mistakenly implemented” TraceTogether-only SafeEntry ahead of schedule.

Government agencies have sent emails to these companies to tell them to reverse this, as well as to take down signs that indicate that the TraceTogether app and token is required for entering the stores.   

A check by ST in Bukit Timah, Orchard, Tampines and Jewel earlier in the week found that more than 40 shops there had posters with the SafeEntry QR code that read “TraceTogether Required”.

These were eateries, clothing stores, vendors of beauty products, a nail salon, a tuition centre and a wine store, most of which were, in fact, letting people in using other contact tracing methods.

But there were two — a barber shop and a wine retailer — that had activated TraceTogether-only SafeEntry.

A worker at wine retailer 1855 The Bottle Shop told ST that they had been instructed by “the office” to start TraceTogether-only SafeEntry. This was a common answer from workers queried on the requirement.

The implementation date for TraceTogether-only SafeEntry had originally been announced as the end of 2020. However, this date has been moved to early 2021.

Additional details concerning the roll-out date of TraceTogether-only SafeEntry are to be announced later, said the SNDGO, as more distribution points for the token at community centres are opening this month.

It added: ”We have also been working with businesses to implement (token scanning) to provide the additional alternative to the public for SafeEntry check-in.” /TISG

