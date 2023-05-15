Man warns public after seeing woman in hijab selling pork satay at Woodlands pasar malam stall

SINGAPORE: A man took to Facebook to express shock and dismay after seeing a woman in a hijab selling pork satay at a Woodlands pasar malam stall.

Mr Victor Shafeeq Peters addressed his “dear Muslim brothers & sisters” in the post, adding that he was “sharing this just to raise awareness with no ill intentions”. He also appealed to others to share his post.

The netizen wrote that he was on his way home after work when he passed by the bazaar to confirm something that his wife had shared with him on Facebook and Instragram.

“I just wanted to see with my own eyes to see if it’s really true and honestly I’m glad I made that trip. I will still say that I’m shock(ed) over the fact that this particular stall by the name of MBK THAI EXPRESS has an employee who is wearing hijab while they are selling pork grilled satay.”

He added that he spoke to the stall staff, who told him they had placed the wrong menu banner, but that did not clarify for him what kind of meat was being sold.

“Maybe MUIS should look into this as to many Muslims could have unknowingly buy it thinking its halal because of the employee who is stationed in the stall was wearing a hijab,” he suggested.

Mr Peters posted the video of his conversation with the woman, where he is heard asking her why she’s selling pork.

At one point, he even tells her to take her tudung off as she handles the pork meat.

In Malay, he says, “You wear tudung then you want to sell pork? Sis, are you a Muslim? Why are you selling pork?” he asks, before telling her that there are many Muslims who patronise the bazaar.

He added in his post his concern over the tiny “fine prints” in the menu. He felt it was hard to read and could mislead patrons.

Mr Peters also claimed that the other vendors in the bazaar were “just as puzzled as I’m over the hijab staff working there”.

“May God helps us all,” he wrote, adding, “Feel free to get in touch with me for any form of clarification. Please note this video is not to ashamed anyone but to ensure we Muslims consume(s) only halal meat.”

Mr Peters’ post has been widely shared, with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) even tagged in some comments.

Muis has weighed in already. A Muis spokesperson is quoted in Stomp as saying “no halal claims” had been made, adding that the “religion of the one who serves or prepares the food” does not determine its halal status.

The spokesperson for Muis also said, “We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that as Muslims, we are required to exercise due diligence before patronising any eatery.”

