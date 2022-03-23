Man wants wife to quit job and be stay-at-home mum to mind their son as ‘she really isn’t earning much’

- Advertisement -

A man who wants his wife to quit her job so she can stay home and take care of their son got into an argument with her because she threatened to not have another child.

In an anonymous post on popular confessions Facebook page NUSWhispers, the husband wrote: “I always thought it will be best for a parent to stay at home and take care of the house, so that there will be someone to properly supervise the child and ensure proper upbringing, especially if we have another child next time”.

He said this wife said that he did not respect her goals or social life.

“Yes, she previously did say that she intends to continue to work after having kids. I didn’t disagree back then, neither did I agree too, so there wasn’t any promises made? And I didn’t think she will take it seriously cos I thought a lot of women will be open to the idea of staying at home to bond with the child after having one”, he added.

- Advertisement 1-

He wrote that her portion of the income “isn’t really essential too as she really isn’t earning much” and he was confident his salary was enough to support the family.

“She also complains that I am already not helping out a lot now. I am already trying my best but she doesn’t understand that I have a hectic work schedule that there is just so much time and energy I have to help”, the husband wrote.

He explained that in light of the situation, his wife was threatening to not have another child even though before they got married, they agreed to have two children in order to complete the family.

Asking netizens for advice, he wrote: “I don’t know what I can do to appease her”.

Perhaps he expected sympathy as well as practical advice? He did get some advice but It may not have been the sort of tips he thought he might receive.

- Advertisement 2-

Netizens were not sympathetic to the man and chided him for his way of thinking.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg