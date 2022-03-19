Woman frets that parents may cut her off financially and throw her out because they disapprove of her boyfriend

- Advertisement -

Torn between her parents’ “bigoted and unjustified” views and her boyfriend of six months, a woman turns to netizens for advice on what she should do.

In an anonymous post on NUSWhispers on Friday (Mar 18), she writes that when her parents found out who she had been dating for two months, they disapproved of him “because he is not from [a] local background, even though he was born and raised locally. And because of this, they want me to stop seeing him”.

Even after talking to them and trying to reason things out “multiple times” and getting them to try giving him a chance they are still quite against him and “are threatening to cut me off financially and possibly even kicking me out of the house if I don’t listen to them”.

She says she is conflicted because she is very happy in her relationship and can see herself marrying her partner.

“But at the same time, the other part of me feels that I should listen to them, because being brought up in an Asian society has ingrained in me values of filial piety, to not cause sadness/distress to my parents, and I won’t be able to forgive myself if any happens to them or their health because of this situation”, she wrote, adding that fighting for herself is something that she is unfamiliar with.

She says is leaning towards staying in the relationship and fighting for herself, but feels unable to oppose her parents. So she asks for advice on how to handle the situation.

Here’s what they said:

