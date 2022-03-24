“Wow, first date, S$270 meal” — Netizens call out “red flag” over alleged date & run couple at Serangoon Garden

- Advertisement -

A couple, who allegedly parted ways without paying the bill at the restaurant they met in Serangoon Garden, has left the owners of Pa Bul Lo Korean BBQ exhausted over attempts to get the couple to pay their $S270 bill.

Netizens have stepped in by calling out the pair, with some even raising suspicion that the two are scammers.

A family-owned restaurant took to social media after customers who were allegedly out on a first date left without settling their bill.

The restaurant management contacted the woman, who said that the man would pay. She even gave the restaurant his contact number.

When called, however, the man insisted that the woman would pay, saying it was only right as the reservation was made by her.

The restaurant contacted the woman, and she still refused to settle the bill.

She then asked the management to take the matter to the police and mentioned that she had met her date on an app.

Screengrabs of her exchanges with the restaurant were shared with Mothership.

She offered for them to split the bill. She also touched on the fact that the night was allegedly their first date and claimed she was a victim of a “dating app fraud.”

The restaurant held firm to its stance, urging the diners to settle the matter between themselves. It also said it would give the contact information of both parties to the police.

Five days later, on March 20, after repeated calling and the threat of a civil lawsuit, the woman paid her half but left the other half of the bill for her date to pay.

Now for the man’s side. On March 22, he went public with his side of the story, sharing it with Mothership as well.

He claimed that the woman had stood him up twice on the previous two dates they were supposed to have. The first time it happened, she claimed she got lost. The second time, she was hungover and overslept. She offered to treat him for dinner to make up for it.

He said that when the woman ordered a pricey set of beef at the KBBQ restaurant, he took it as a sign of her genuine remorse over what had happened in the past. She went to the washroom right before they parted ways, so he waited for her outside.

According to the man, he assumed that she had already paid for the bill. To his surprise, however, he got a message from her after separating, showing otherwise. He has asked the restaurant not to file a police report or lawsuit because he believes he is not in the wrong in this case.

In response to this, netizens have stepped in, sharing their two cents on the matter. While many couldn’t believe that the two spent S$270 on a first date, others found both sides too suspicious and suspected they could both be a pair of scammers.

