Lifestyle Food "Wow, first date, S$270 meal" — Netizens call out “red flag” over...

“Wow, first date, S$270 meal” — Netizens call out “red flag” over alleged date & run couple at Serangoon Garden

Photo: FB screengrab/Pa Bul Lo Korean BBQ

He said she will pay. She said he will pay. Both don't want to pay. So now who will pay?

By Beatrice Del Rosario
- Advertisement -

A couple, who allegedly parted ways without paying the bill at the restaurant they met in Serangoon Garden, has left the owners of Pa Bul Lo Korean BBQ exhausted over attempts to get the couple to pay their $S270 bill.

Netizens have stepped in by calling out the pair, with some even raising suspicion that the two are scammers.

A family-owned restaurant took to social media after customers who were allegedly out on a first date left without settling their bill.

The restaurant management contacted the woman, who said that the man would pay. She even gave the restaurant his contact number.

- Advertisement 1-

When called, however, the man insisted that the woman would pay, saying it was only right as the reservation was made by her.

The restaurant contacted the woman, and she still refused to settle the bill.

She then asked the management to take the matter to the police and mentioned that she had met her date on an app.

Screengrabs of her exchanges with the restaurant were shared with Mothership. 

She offered for them to split the bill. She also touched on the fact that the night was allegedly their first date and claimed she was a victim of a “dating app fraud.”

The restaurant held firm to its stance, urging the diners to settle the matter between themselves. It also said it would give the contact information of both parties to the police.

- Advertisement 2-

Five days later, on March 20, after repeated calling and the threat of a civil lawsuit, the woman paid her half but left the other half of the bill for her date to pay.

Now for the man’s side. On March 22, he went public with his side of the story, sharing it with Mothership as well.

He claimed that the woman had stood him up twice on the previous two dates they were supposed to have. The first time it happened, she claimed she got lost. The second time, she was hungover and overslept. She offered to treat him for dinner to make up for it.

He said that when the woman ordered a pricey set of beef at the KBBQ restaurant, he took it as a sign of her genuine remorse over what had happened in the past. She went to the washroom right before they parted ways, so he waited for her outside.

According to the man, he assumed that she had already paid for the bill. To his surprise, however, he got a message from her after separating, showing otherwise. He has asked the restaurant not to file a police report or lawsuit because he believes he is not in the wrong in this case.

- Advertisement 3-

In response to this, netizens have stepped in, sharing their two cents on the matter. While many couldn’t believe that the two spent S$270 on a first date, others found both sides too suspicious and suspected they could both be a pair of scammers.

Photo: screengrab from Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit Singapore

Photo: screengrab from Reddit Singapore

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Malaysia

Malay customer scolds shop staff for complaining about her in Mandarin right in front of her

A Malay customer shocked a pair of Chinese shop attendants when she confronted them about how they complained about her in Mandarin in her presence. She told them off for being rude. “Don’t judge a book by its cover,” she...
Read more
Food

“Wow, first date, S$270 meal” — Netizens call out “red flag” over alleged date & run couple at Serangoon Garden

A couple, who allegedly parted ways without paying the bill at the restaurant they met in Serangoon Garden, has left the owners of Pa...
Read more
Home News

Serangoon Garden ‘eat-and-run’ incident: Kind strangers offer to foot the bill out of sympathy for restaurant after couple refused to pay $270 for their...

A man and a woman went out to eat on a first date on Mar 15 and spent a whopping $269.55. However, they left...
Read more
Home News

Police shoot man wielding knife along Bendemeer Road after he refused to drop his weapon

The police received an alert shortly past 4 o’clock on Wednesday (Mar 23) afternoon, as a man, 64, already armed with the knife, was...
Read more
Featured News

KF Seetoh slams new foreign hire pay benchmark, says it won’t boost local hires since S’poreans shun ‘F&B jobs’

Makansutra founder KF Seetoh criticised raising of the higher salary benchmark for Employment Pass (EP) holders as it would create a wealth gap between...
Read more
Malaysia

Malay customer scolds shop staff for complaining about her in Mandarin right in front of her

A Malay customer shocked a pair of Chinese shop attendants when she confronted them about how they complained about...
Read more
Food

“Wow, first date, S$270 meal” — Netizens call out “red flag” over alleged date & run couple at Serangoon Garden

A couple, who allegedly parted ways without paying the bill at the restaurant they met in Serangoon Garden, has...
Read more
Home News

Serangoon Garden ‘eat-and-run’ incident: Kind strangers offer to foot the bill out of sympathy for restaurant after couple refused to pay $270 for their...

A man and a woman went out to eat on a first date on Mar 15 and spent a...
Read more
Home News

Police shoot man wielding knife along Bendemeer Road after he refused to drop his weapon

The police received an alert shortly past 4 o’clock on Wednesday (Mar 23) afternoon, as a man, 64, already...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore