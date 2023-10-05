Man wants to resign but asks if he should endure 6 more months for a S$10K bonus

SINGAPORE: A man who desperately wanted to resign from his job asked if he should stay for another six months just so he could collect a year-end bonus.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the man wrote that he had been feeling drained at work for months even though he had not even been working for a year at his current company. “The thought of resigning has been occuring in my mind”.

He added that the work affected his mental health as he did not enjoy it. Furthermore, he wrote that he did not “enjoy the whole company culture/environment and not being treated respectable by clients/colleagues as they deemed that I am not meeting their expectation consistently which I do felt uncomfortable of the vibes from them. I do not have much support from my team as well as this is mainly a solo position posted to the client site”.

However, the man wrote that he would receive a bonus of about S$10,000 at the end of the year, but this would require him staying on for another six months or so.

He asked netizens: “Would you suggest if I should find another job (for the sake of not wasting more time on not doing something not considered as growth in career learning/enjoy in it & mental happiness state) or should I “force” myself to endure 6 more months just to entitle for the bonus payout..?”

Those who commented on his post were divided. Some urged him to tough it out. Others said to prioritise his mental health. One netizen said: “I left my gov job for a career change at Nov and forgo at least 3 months bonus at Dec and “potential” promotion next March. I used to love my job, and worked there for 9yrs! But the management was disappointing and I’ve spent roughly 3yrs on on-and-off job hunting. Back then I was married without kid but tied down by hdb mortgage. The uncertainty was scary, the way to unlearn n relearn was challenging, tbh I’ve cried several times questioning is it worth it. Now I’m earning more than before, upskilled, widened my horizon, better wlb and found myself a better boss. Find a better and happier version of urself, u urselves worth more than that 10k”.

Another gave him a solution: “Do both… find a job while waiting for bonus. If you can find a ‘good one’ (a pay with $500 more monthly, will be $6k/year more… closing the gap with your $10k pay). Otherwise, just take it as interview practise and get your bonus”.

