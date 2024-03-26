Law

Man splashes white paint at AMK HDB flat; suspected involved in loanshark harassment case

ByAnna Maria Romero

March 26, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force announced on Monday night (March 25) that a 22-year-old male has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment. He is expected to be charged in court today.

The police said they received an alert at 11:05 on Sunday evening (March 24) after a unit was splashed with white paint. A press statement showed a photo of the doorway of the residential unit, which is located along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

Photo: Screengrab/SPF Public Affairs Department

The police identified it as a case of loanshark harassment, acts that illegal moneylenders (aka loansharks) carry out to pressure debtors to settle their debts.

The police officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the man’s identity within five hours through ground inquiries and images from police cameras. The man was then arrested.

Read also: Maid rejects loanshark’s offer, but money still transferred into her account

Loanshark harassment is against the law in Singapore, with the man’s charge falling under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

See also  "We would not be here if Sylvia Lim was serious about setting things straight" - DPM Heng's parliamentary motion in full

First-time offenders could be fined between S$5,000 and S$50,000. They also face jail time of as much as five years and caning of up to six strokes.

“The Police have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities. Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disruption to public safety, peace, and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law,” the Police said, adding that members of the public should stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist them in any way.

If they know of suspected loanshark activities, the public may call the police at ‘999’ or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664.

In the past, loansharks have resorted to various methods to harass and embarrass debtors, including hanging dead animals from their doors, splashing paint, and continuous texts or calls.

Loansharks have even hired young people to create social media accounts so that the harassment of debtors may be carried out online.

See also  Online Chatter: Lee Hsien Yang not contesting, second showdown between SDP and PAP, WP faces off with DPM Heng

In 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, loansharks even resorted to placing fake orders from foodpanda to harass debtors.

In that year, a spate of loanshark activities occurred. In one 2021 anti-loanshark drive, police arrested hundreds of people, with the youngest one being just 13 years old. /TISG

Read also: MOM warns it will revoke work permits of helpers who borrow money from loansharks

