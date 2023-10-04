Maid rejects loanshark’s offer, but money still transferred into her account

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media asking for help and advice after getting involved with loan sharks. In an anonymous post to a support group on social media for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid reached out as she was worried her employers would be harrassed.

She wrote: “Dear Admin, Please advice as I got involve into Lshark. Though I rejected there offer.But they already transfer into my account”. She added that she wanted to give them back the full amount as she would not be able to use the entire sum in such a short amount of time. She was also considering going to her bank to close her account before blocking the loansharks. “My worries (sic) if they will call or harass my Employer. What should I do?” she asked.

Netizens who commented on the post were a little skeptical as they asked how the loansharks would have her bank details if she had truly rejected their offer. One netizen who was an administrator of the group wrote: “U got involved with loanshark. U rejected their offer. Really? I don’t think u did. Or maybe u did, but after giving yong personal and bank details and after the money was sent? Otherwise, how did they get your bank account number if u rejected it beforehand?

Most likely U have given them your bank account details, employer’s phone number and/or address as well. Now u are in big trouble and u should be prepared to deal with the consequences. Borrowing from loanshark is illegal. If it’s reported to MOM, your wp will be revoked and barred for future employment in SG. Do u seriously think that by returning the money and closing your bank account , the loanshark won’t harass u or the employer?

They are called loanshark for a reason. What u should do is, either return the money, close ur bank account and pray for no harassment from loanshark OR u can inform your employer then make a police report. If the employer give u a 2nd chance, then consider yourself lucky. But if they decide to send u back home asap, then u have no choice but to go home. Every action have consequences”.

Another commenter also told her to “Call the police. Call the bank to tell them there is an Amount of money in your bank that does not belongs to you”.

Earlier this year, another foreign domestic helper took to social media asking for help after loansharks purportedly sent her money she did not ask for and demanded she pay it back with interest. In an anonymous post to a support group on social media for foreign domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid wrote that she saw an advertisement on TikTok for loans. She followed the account and reached out to them via WhatsApp Messenger. She said she needed some cash, so she spoke to an agent and gave them her details and her employer’s address and contact number.

However, she added that she was still undecided on whether to take a loan and only wanted to see if she could manage the interest rate and amount. The helper then added that she did not feel good about what they were telling her “so I stop and block this #, and thats the start of my problem now they message me on whatsapp w another # saying I want trouble is it? 300$ for block fee + cancel fee.. so i leave it and block this # again , suddenly my singtel dash account notify me that I received some amount,, then another whatsapp # message me informing me they send amount like that need to pay for 4days w interest.. + the block fee and cancellation fee .. what did i do is I send back the amount that i received and block them”, she wrote.