Man screams at Indian woman at ValuDollar store at New Upper Changi Road

Singapore—In what may be the latest in a string of racist incidents, a man was caught on camera screaming expletives at an Indian woman at a ValuDollar store on New Upper Changi Road.

In the video, an older Chinese man can be seen with his middle finger raised. He then shouts, “F*** off, Indian! No f***ing come here,” as a young woman bags his groceries. As soon as she is finished, he grabs the bag and quickly storms off.

It is unclear whether the man was screaming at the shop attendant or some others offscreen. According to Wake Up, Singapore, the incident occurred on Sunday (May 16). The woman, seen in the video with her nine-year-old daughter, has since filed a police report.

Commenters denounced the older man’s actions and wanted him penalised.

However, others wanted to look into the reason for the man’s anger.

This follows a spate of similar incidents, including one on May 7, when a 55-year-old Indian-Singaporean woman was kicked in the chest and called a racial slur when she went brisk walking with her mask under her chin, something she is allowed to do.

The police investigated the matter and arrested a man.

The shocking incident was reported by many news outlets, denounced by several ministers including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and was even discussed in Parliament.

Other racist incidents have also been reported of late, including a Singaporean man shouting, “Go back, bloody Indians,” to an expatriate family at Pasir Ris Beach Park last week.

