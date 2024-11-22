SINGAPORE: A man shared on social media that his girlfriend got mad at him after he refused to lend money to her sister.

Posting anonymously on the NUSWhispers Facebook page, he explained that his girlfriend’s sister had been repeatedly borrowing money from him because he was “doing better financially.”

While the sister always managed to pay him back, he started feeling uncomfortable with the constant requests and believed there should be limits. “I am under no obligation to lend,” he said.

The situation became even more complicated when, after experiencing a disruption in his income stream, the sister approached him again for another loan.

The sister promised to pay him back in six months in installments and even offered him $100 as a token of appreciation for his help. However, the man decided to put his foot down and politely declined her request.

“Not long after, my girlfriend told me that her sister was very unhappy that I rejected her request and cursed me for that,” he said.

“My girlfriend seemed to laugh about it. Her sister cursed me to be unlucky etc like genuinely hoping for my misfortune. I am quite surprised considering I have helped them several times in the past.”

The incident ultimately made him realize that he needed to re-evaluate the relationship. The lack of support from his girlfriend, combined with the disrespectful behavior of her sister, left him feeling frustrated and uncertain about the future of their relationship.

“I’m now just thinking of a suitable time to break it to them,” he wrote.

“It’s best to break up, or you won’t have a peaceful life.”

In the comments section, many netizens agreed with the man’s decision, saying he was right to put his foot down since his girlfriend’s sister had been taking advantage of his generosity.

They also pointed out that the girlfriend laughing about the whole situation made it seem like she wasn’t taking his feelings seriously or respecting his boundaries.

One netizen said, “They already treated you this way when you’re not married. They have taken you for granted. It’s best to break up, or you won’t have a peaceful life if you choose to be with her. She should be on your side.”

Another commented, “So true. If your gf has siblings/parents that you can’t get along with, it’s best to reconsider your relationship with her. Saves you a lot of future problems. Good luck.”

A few others felt he shouldn’t have lent the sister money at all, as it might have given her the impression it was okay to keep asking for more.

One netizen suggested, “If someone close really needs help, just give them a small sum and don’t expect to get it back.”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)