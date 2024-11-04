SINGAPORE: A local man took to social media on Tuesday (Oct 29) to share how ‘Singapore no longer feels like the familiar home he grew up in.’

In his post on r/singapore, a Reddit forum, he expressed that with all the news about layoffs, ‘crazy’ housing prices, and jobs being outsourced to nearby ASEAN countries, it’s getting tougher to feel like he belongs in the city-state.

“As an average Joe with average capabilities, I feel helpless against this new wave and change,” he lamented.

“I’m not some game-changer or trailblazing CEO or someone meant for greater things; I’m just someone trying their damnedest to keep their rice bowl in this period of economic uncertainty, and I feel lost.”

He also opened up about how heartbreaking it is to watch the gap between the wealthy and everyone else grow wider, year after year.

He pointed out that those already well-off seem to thrive and remain unaffected by the economic changes, while the rest are left scrambling to adapt and keep up.

“People like me will be left in the dust to face the consequences of the changing world. We talk about upskilling? But realistically, how many people can upskill fast enough in the face of all these changes?” he asked.

“If everyone can do it, then it will not be an issue, but we all know that’s not the case.”

The man also spoke about the emotional toll of constantly comparing himself to those who appear to be moving ahead effortlessly.

He admitted that even though people often say, “comparison is the thief of joy, keep to yourself, work on yourself, etc.,” it’s nearly impossible not to feel left behind when he sees others achieving success and financial stability.

“Sometimes I wonder what it’s like to be on the other side, on the side of these top talented performers, knowing that I’m not one of them. I will not lie and say I do not envy them.

I absolutely do because I’m only human,” he wrote.

“Can you truly be stoic if every day you’re reminded that being average in Singapore is the new ‘below average’?”

Moreover, he confessed that every day he goes to work, he feels increasingly lost, as if he’s sinking deeper into a state of depression.

“I’m just so tired of everything and being left behind by a society that doesn’t seem to care the least bit about me apart from my GDP value; not sure if anyone else feels the same,” he expressed his frustrations.

“I honestly feel like Singapore has become a place for asset holders more than anyone else.”

The post resonated with many on the platform, sparking a wave of responses from others facing similar pressures.

Some shared that, despite putting in hard work, they still feel stuck and are constantly reminded that they’re falling short of Singapore’s high standards for success.

One Redditor said, “Feeling exactly the same as you, man… Eerily similar. I’m glad to be reminded I’m not the only one silently facing these emotions.

My opinion is that now, more than ever, our worth as Singaporeans/people residing in Singapore is increasingly pegged to our ability to generate wealth because the nation has also chosen to forego many cultural and creative aspects in pursuing economic growth.”

Another commented, “You captured the thoughts in my heart more perfectly than I could capture them. I don’t mind hard work but would like to be rewarded for it.

But I feel like Singapore has become a place for asset holders more than anyone else.”

A third expressed, “I feel you, bro. I’m getting burnt, too. Sometimes, I also feel like SG is not for me or my beliefs. I feel it is too draconian in some areas. I will move out with my skill set to a place that fits me more.”

How to stay motivated in challenging times

It’s understandable to feel inadequate and hopeless during challenging times, especially in this digital age where everyone else constantly achieves amazing things and shares their success online.

To help you cope and stay motivated, here are some strategies that you can use, according to the American Psychological Association:

Count your blessings

Instead of fixating on what you lack or how much further you have to go to reach your goals, try to shift your focus to what you already have and the progress you’ve made.

Take a moment to appreciate the little things in life that bring you joy, whether it’s supportive friends, a cosy home, good food, or even the simple pleasure of a beautiful day.

Continue to have optimism

It’s easy to get sucked into the negativity, but remember, even when things are tough, there’s always something to be hopeful about. Focus on what you can control: your attitude, your actions, and your personal growth.

And don’t dwell on your weaknesses; focus on your strengths and use them to your advantage.

Accept and embrace change

Change can be daunting, but it often comes with new opportunities. Use this time to learn new skills, explore different paths, and adapt to whatever life throws at you.

Seek professional help

If you’re feeling burnt out, anxious about the future, or overwhelmed, consider reaching out for professional help. It can be tough to open up to friends or family; sometimes, dealing with everything alone can feel too heavy.

Keep an eye out for opportunities

Whether it’s a new job opening, a chance to volunteer, or a networking event, every opportunity is a potential stepping stone toward your goals.

Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone; some of the best opportunities come when you least expect them.

