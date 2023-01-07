Man says he deleted all photos from company server after his company paid him only $30 for capturing & editing 600 corporate photos

SINGAPORE — After his company lowballed him for the work he did, a man took matters into his own hands by deleting all his work and leaving the company.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that a few months ago, his company asked him to take corporate photos for their database, which were to be used on their website and company profile. They asked him as they knew he was a photographer as well. “I clearly told them to discuss the price with me and all they said was “We’re pretty rushing to get this done. We’ll discuss the price later”. So fine, I complied”, the man wrote.

He added that he brought his own equipment, took all the photos and edited them. “I had about 18 sessions. So the editing took me longer to get it right and they pushed me to rush it but make it nice. I spent nearly 3 weeks editing about 600+ photos , one by one”, he added.

In his post, he wrote: “Months passed and none of them came forward to discuss the price with me. And so today, I put on my invoice. Per session I charged about 100 SGD x 18 sessions = 1800 SGD. That’s considerably very very cheap for corporate shots for each sessions. I normally put higher for corporate shots. Also, I told them I’m up for negotiation”.

In response, he said that his company gave him a token of $30, along with a note thanking him for his hard work. “I’ve worked in this company for 3 years. Never taken MC, almost always OT, gave up on my time to finish up the work they all left to me, even worked during my vacation. I’ve been so patient with the company’s unfair treatment and rulings. Probably cause it didn’t affect me too much. But..this is the line. 30 SGD for all the photos I’ve taken”, he wrote. In his post, the man added that he did not take the $30 but told his company that his work got stolen and deleted all the photos from the company’s server instead. He also resigned with 24 hours notice. “Now, I’m free from the toxic company. They tried to talk to me into staying cause I’m one of their best employees. I refused. I will never trust the “do first talk later” again. I learnt my lesson”, he added. Netizens supported the man’s actions. They also wrote that since he owned the rights to the photos as the photographer, he could sue his former company for posting his photos without permission. Here’s what they commented:

Last year, a man who decided he could tolerate his boss no more and threw in the towel after a decade in the company wrote that he had “An idiotic boss”. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page, the man said he decided to tender his resignation after 10 years in the company. “During this 10 years i did commit a couple of mistakes at work. The problem is that those who is gang (sic) with the boss commit mistake [and] get away scot free”, he wrote, explaining that his boss would apparently always overlook the mistakes of those close to her. He went on to say that the mistakes he made were always publicised, emphasised and highlighted to the team and to the whole company. “This is to a point my reputation and personal well being is affected as I always need to look behind my back”, he wrote. The man said that even during his exit interview, she took the opportunity to remind him of the mistakes he made. Conventionally, an exit interview has three purposes: to learn where the company can improve itself, to make sure employees leave feeling good about their service and, in some cases, to encourage the employee to stay under new circumstances. The man wrote: “Is there karma in the world? Why she have to keep on biting on my shortcomings. I felt terrible and demoralise and internalise that I am simply no good”. Man finally resigns after 10 years working with female boss, says she ‘publicised only his mistakes to whole company’

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg