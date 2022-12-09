Man finally resigns after 10 years working with female boss, says she ‘publicised only his mistakes to whole company’

- Advertisement -

A man who decided he could tolerate his boss no more and threw in the towel after a decade in the company wrote that he had “An idiotic boss”.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page, the man said that he decided to tender his resignation after 10 years in the company.

“During this 10 years i did commit a couple of mistakes at work. The problem is that those who is gang (sic) with the boss commit mistake [and] get away scot free”, he wrote, explaining that his boss would apparently always overlook the mistakes of those close to her.

He went on to say that the mistakes he made were always publicised, emphasised and highlighted to the team and to the whole company. “This is to a point my reputation and personal well being is affected as I always need to look behind my back”, he wrote.

The man said that even during his exit interview, she took the opportunity to remind him of the mistakes he made.

Conventionally, an exit interview has three purposes: to learn where the company can improve itself, to make sure employees leave feeling good about their service and, in some cases, to encourage the employee to stay under new circumstances.

The man wrote: “Is there karma in the world? Why she have to keep on biting on my shortcomings. I felt terrible and demoralise and internalise that I am simply no good”.

Netizens who commented on the post said that it was good he chose to leave and that he would be better off in another company.

Here’s what they said:

