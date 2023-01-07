Jamus Lim meets family for whom ‘government support did not fully capture the challenges their household faced’

SINGAPORE: Unlike the end of last year, Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim was able to meet with more families during the first house visits for 2023, which were carried out at 319A and 331C Anchorvale, as more residents appear to have returned from their holidays.

The Sengkang GRC MP wrote about a particular family that faced both triumph and challenges, which Assoc Prof Lim observed is common among households he has met with.

“We bumped into a young gentleman on our way up, who shared that he had just completed his ‘A’ levels, and was awaiting his results. I asked him what he wished to study, and he said medicine,” he wrote.

The MP and his team of volunteers encountered the young man again in his home, as they went door to door.

“His family turned out to be a single-income household, with the father—the sole breadwinner—having to support two kids.”

Assoc Prof Lim added that 2022 was a difficult year for the young man’s family particularly because of higher prices and living costs.

The young man’s father “added that government support—pegged to the annual value of their home—did not fully capture the challenges their household faced.”

This family’s story is apparently not the first that Assoc Prof Lim and his team has heard.

“Singapore has many families with such contrasting stories. One of hope and opportunity, for a brighter future and the possibility of a promising career. Another of struggle and compromise, trying to make ends meet, to help fulfill the dreams of the other,” he wrote.

Assoc Prof Lim added that his hope is that “as a society, we’ll continue to find it within ourselves to lend a helping hand to those with potential, so that they may uplift themselves and their families, and in doing so, make the Singapore we live in a better place.”

/TISG

