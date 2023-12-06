Featured News Lifestyle

Man regrets his ‘generic’ business degree, asks for advice on career change

ByObbana Rajah

December 6, 2023
Man in a business suit holding an umbrella in rainy weather.

SINGAPORE: A man looking to change his career path took to social media asking netizens for advice. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that he wanted help to pivot his career path.

He wrote: “Basically, I did a generic biz degree and I regret it. Why? The admin 9-5pm life isn’t for me. My whole life, I’ve been doing what my parents wanted or the “right” thing. I’ve somewhat been on auto pilot. I’m not blaming them, I didn’t know any better – and now, I’m taking responsibility”.

He explained that he did not want an administrative job and was open to either a customer-facing or sales job. He wondered if starting a business was an option he should explore. The man also asked netizens for any other suggestions they may have to help him get on the right track.

One netizen suggested: “I’m a Corporate guy turned online business owner here. Here’s my take.

1) Business will shorten your life with the stress and loss of sleep, but is so life changing that I won’t ever work for someone again.

2) Always hold a job while building your biz. Quit only if your biz pays as much as your job consistently… I took 2 years to make that happen.
3) Do some networking if you have zero ideas on where to start, what to sell.
4) Be ready to sacrifice your hobbies and be anti social in the beginning when you build your biz. Can’t sacrifice those? Then better find a job.
5) Once you start a business, build your team and make them run your business on auto pilot… and you can finally enjoy the rewards of the game… freedom to live your life.
All the best”.
Most others who commented on his post said that starting a business was risky. Another netizen wrote: “For a customer-facing role or sales position, consider refining your communication skills through courses or workshops. Tailor your resume to highlight relevant skills like interpersonal communication, problem-solving, and adaptability. Networking on platforms like LinkedIn or attending industry events can help you connect with professionals in those fields. To start a business, begin by researching your chosen industry, creating a solid business plan outlining your product/service, target audience, and financial projections. Seek mentorship or advice from entrepreneurs, and consider starting small to test your ideas before scaling up”.

Read related: 35yo man unemployed for 7 months says he applied over 200 jobs

A 35-year-old man who had been unemployed for seven months took to social media to ask others for advice on his job-hunting strategy. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the man said he was not a Singaporean.

He wrote: “I dedicated numerous hours every day to job applications. The time spent editing my resume and writing cover letters was incredibly extensive. I even recorded my applications in an Excel sheet, totalling just over 200. Despite holding a PhD in life sciences from a local university and having 3 years of work experience, I found it deeply disheartening not to receive a single job offer in about six months”.

He added that out of more than 200 applications, he was called only for five job interviews, “all of which I believe I performed extremely well in. The challenges arose due to factors such as retrenchment, the closure of biotech start-ups, switch in government’s plan for the nation, and funding cuts across research institutes. Moreover, there have been restrictions on hiring foreigners over the past 6-7 months, as observed from my foreign friends who also struggled to find jobs in Singapore”, he wrote. /TISG

ByObbana Rajah

