Man queues for 45 minutes to buy 24 boxes of chicken rice during special $1.50 offer

SINGAPORE: A man stood in line for nearly 45 minutes to buy 24 boxes of chicken rice for $1.50 each during a store opening promotion by KING of Chicken Rice at Shenton Food Hall.

In an Instagram story posted by a patron (@whyfrancoisbruh) at 2.15 pm today, a man can be seen carrying several boxes of chicken rice with his hands full.

“Live from Shenton Way: Some restaurant decided to sell chicken rice for $1.50, and this genius bought 24 of em,” Francois wrote, amused by the man’s large order.

He confirmed with The Independent Singapore that the man had stood in line for “easily 45 minutes” for his massive order.

“I also queued there; I needed to be a part of this,” admitted Francois jokingly.

Francois believes the chicken rice was worth the wait and shared that he ordered seven boxes to have him sorted for the week.

“Generous portions of rice and chicken, the right amount of oiliness and the chilli sauce, adding the spices I need in my life. I ordered 7 of them. Meal prep program is set for the week,” he gave his review to The Independent Singapore.

KING of Chicken Rice is a popular franchise and has just opened this newest outlet in the CBD area at Shenton Food Hall on April 18.

For a limited period of three days only, they are selling their chicken rice (which normally costs $4.50) for $1.50. This promotion to celebrate the store’s opening has brought huge flocks of customers queuing to get theirs. The promotion will be available on April 20.

