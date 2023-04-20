Customer finds dead caterpillar in her cai fan halfway done eating at Bedok

SINGAPORE: A customer found a dead caterpillar in the cai fan she bought from a popular hawker centre franchise.

Ziwei Yong visited New Century Food House at 539 Bedok North Street yesterday to buy herself a simple meal, only to discover a caterpillar in her food. She was already halfway done eating.



”I lost my appetite immediately,” she wrote in the comments. Ziwei shared a video on Tiktok of the unexpected insect in her food. “Caterpillar or long bean?” Ziwei Yong wrote disgustedly.

Some netizens in the comments section joked that the caterpillar is a free and natural source of protein.

New Century Food House has existed for over 20 years and is popular for authentic Chinese cuisine.

There has been no mention of any reports being made to the Singapore Food Agency yet.

The Independent Singapore has contacted Ziwei and New Century Food House for comment but has not received a response.

