SINGAPORE: Japanese-born YouTuber Ghib Ojisan has one thing in common with many Singaporeans—he loves cai fan. However, he agrees that the famous “economy rice” has gotten very expensive over the years, citing a recent Reddit post in which someone paid S$16 for a cai fan.

In his most recent video, Mr Ojisan sets off to find the most expensive plate of cai fan and ends up paying the truly eye-watering price of S$49. However, the YouTuber is eager to continue his quest, saying, “It’s going to be very fun.”

Instead of a free-for-all, he set some rules. First, everything he ordered had to fit on a single plate. He also did not allow himself to order two of the same dishes.

First, he went to a stall called Shi Cai Fan Ma. However, when he told the auntie who owns the stall that he wanted “the most expensive cai fan,” she got slightly confused, thinking that he wanted the cheapest (as one can imagine most people do).

In this stall, he got a fish head, meatballs, meatloaf, a pork trotter “as big as my face”, a yam ring, pork ribs, a large portion of fish, and rice. He had said earlier that he did not want any vegetables because he felt “rich” that day.

The total for this plate was $S22, which was “by far” the most Mr Ojisan has ever paid for cai fan. He explained that he usually pays under S$4 for economy rice, and often, there is one part of the meal that he dislikes.

This time, however, everything was delicious.

However, his adventure had just begun. From there, he proceeded to a five-star hotel, Marina Bay Sands, one of the most expensive food courts in the country, for his next plate of cai fan.

At a stall called “Mixed Vegetables Rice,” the prices for individual components were already high, as much as S$10 for Golden Pomfret Fish.

Again, he told the attendant he wanted the most expensive cai fan plate.

He ended up with steamed pomfret, chicken, barbecue char stew pork belly, black pepper beef, and other elements on his plate, but he discovered he had broken one of his rules by mistake, as he had two orders of crispy chicken chop instead of just one.

The dish was pretty impressive. The price was even more impressive, at S$49.

“That is very expensive. I think they shouldn’t call it economy rice anymore,” the YouTuber quipped. Since he could not finish everything, he took home leftovers in a box.

At the third stall at a “super old-school mall” at Parkway Parade, in his cai fan from Chang Cheng Mix Rice, he got fish, chicken, pork, and other meat, plus rice. Again, no veggies.

Again, he enjoyed the food immensely. The price tag was S$27.40, which he found affordable, given that it could feed two people.

The final stall he went to was Sinar Pagi Nasi Padang at Geylang Serai. For a change, he wanted to try Malay and Indonesia-style cai fan.

However, it was sold out by the time he got there, which attests to its popularity. At any rate, the YouTuber was already too full by then.

So, as can be expected, the cai fan at MBS was the most expensive. We at The Independent Singapore wonder if anyone can find a more expensive cai fan out there? /TISG

Read also: YouTuber Ghib Ojisan stays at MBS $1750/night suite, gets sneak peek at invite-only VIP suite