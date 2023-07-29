Entertainment Man on motorcycle seen caressing car hood goes viral for "cuteness overload"

Man on motorcycle seen caressing car hood goes viral for “cuteness overload”

Image: TikTok screengrab / @angelahananqi
By Beatrice Del Rosario

Netizens expressed their amusement over the rider caressing the vehicle, with some wondering if it was his dream car. Still, a few said the man's actions would bring good fortune, with one writing, "He's giving you the blessings and prosperity."

SINGAPORE: The video of a motorcycle rider caressing another car’s hood while both vehicles were by a stoplight has gone viral. In the video’s comments section, many netizens expressed their fondness for the rider’s soft side.

“Yishun again,” shared TikTok user @angelahananqi in a recent video. The six-second clip, filmed from inside a car, featured a motorcycle rider caressing the car’s hood while both vehicles seemed to be stopped by a traffic light. Upon noticing the camera, the motorcycle rider held up a peace sign.

Many took to the post’s comments section to express their delight over the rider’s show of gentleness.

“Cuteness overload!” said one.

Another shared, “You should be proud ah…Yishun sharing love.”

“Who’s this cutie? He’s so gentle and had a wish! It’s fulfilled now!” wrote another, while a fourth said, “So much love for this Carebear.”

Others expressed their amusement over the rider caressing the vehicle, with some wondering if it was his dream car.

“He is caressing your car,” one wrote, amused.

Other online users suggested that the car was the man’s dream car. “Creating an affirmation for himself,” said one, while another said, “He’s manifesting. Soon, he will have his own car too.”

Still, a few said the man’s actions would bring good fortune, with one writing, “He’s giving you the blessings and prosperity.”

The video has gone viral, with over 434,000 views.

