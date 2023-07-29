Customer complains about ‘miserable 3.5-4 small slices of fish’ in soup that cost $9.50

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to social media, unhappy with the small amount of fish in the soup ordered at Kopitiam, Compass One, despite the price of $9.50.

Facebook user Sunny Lim wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page that the price for 石斑王鱼汤King Grouper Fish soup had been “ridiculous.”

“I bought their red grouper fish soup for my father who is recuperating from a surgery for $9.50 and paid $0.30 for the takeaway box.”

However, when Lim got home and opened the soup for his father, “there was only a miserable 3.5-4 small slices of fish in the soup!”

Lim called the high price “daylight robbery” and vowed never to return to the eatery’s outlets.

“The standard has dropped since they started opening more and more outlets, and the fish soup is just not what it used to be. Even the outlet at Changi village is no longer good,” Lim added.

However, the Facebook user’s biggest beef appears to be the high price of the soup.

“But taste aside, charging $9.50 for four small miserable slices of fish at their Compass One outlet really leaves a lot to be desired,” wrote Lim.

The netizen added in a comment that when reaching out via messenger, a management team member said there should have been five slices of fish in the soup, but Lim said this was still too expensive.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the netizen, as well as to Compass One, for further comment.

Commenters on the post appeared to agree with Lim that the bowl of soup had been expensive.

Lim is not the first netizen who has complained about the small size and high price of fish soup. Last month, a man was unhappy at having paid $15.45 for a small bowl of sliced fish soup. /TISG

