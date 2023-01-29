Man calls his $5.70 cai png – with one meat and 2 vegetable dishes – ‘profiteeringly exorbitant’

SINGAPORE: Cai png, or economy rice, should be, by definition economical and easy on the pocket.

This is probably why one man posted a photo of his dish on Reddit, asking if the $5.70 he paid for it was “profiteeringly exorbitant??”

Reddit user wengkiong actually posted on r/askSingapore and r/Singapore, explaining that the photo of his cai png had been blocked from the latter page.

“Order cai png at this Simei coffeeshop next to the MRT. This stupid dish with one meat and 2 vegetables costs $5.70?!

Is this GST excuse profiteering??,” he asked, along with an angry swearing emoji.

But netizens quickly reminded him of how expensive food is nowadays.

“I don’t bat an eyelid for food below 6 bucks because of how expensive everything else is now,” wrote one commenter.

Another said that the situation was “understandable, writing “I asked my hawker why did she increase her prices. She told me not because of GST but all the wholesale prices of meat chicken and noodles increased and even better the rental increased from 8000 to 12000 for the stall.”

“I’m actually ok to paying more for my food . My folks used to be hawkers too and sometimes no choice when food prices rise,” wrote another.

One chimed in, saying “Inflation is a global issue now.”

“I’m in the US, cai png equivalent is about 14 USD,” a Reddit user wrote.

According to one netizen, “5.70 is not ex(pensive) these days.”

“Dude it’s next to the mrt. The rent won’t be cheap. You are paying for convenience,” another reminded him.

The post owner later added, “Conclusion : thanks all who shared their views. Indeed we need to change our mindsets to pay hawkers their dues as their job is tough and have to make a living too. Other factors at play include inflation, rental, location, wages, and of course GST.”

