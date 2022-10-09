Man hides S$14,000 cash in his old shirt pocket, but wife throws it away at Marsiling void deck during housecleaning

- Advertisement -

A 57-year-old man who hid his cash in an old shirt pocket regretted his decision after his wife threw the shirt out while cleaning.

Mr Zhuo revealed that his wife was cleaning their flat at Block 116 Marsiling Rise on Sept 30 when she included his old shirt containing 14 one-thousand-dollar notes.

He had started collecting the bills before the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced it would no longer print thousand-dollar notes by 2021, reported Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

After hearing the news, Mr Zhuo exchanged his money for a couple more thousand-dollar notes and then hid them in the pocket of his old shirt, as he was worried about being robbed.

He did not take into account his wife, whom he forgot to inform about the hidden cash.

His wife discarded the old clothes in a rubbish bin on their void deck below.

Mr Zhuo tried searching for the shirt and cash but failed, so he alerted the authorities and placed copies of the police report in the void deck.

He hoped that someone would come forward with more information, although he presumed someone had already taken the clothes, as there were several scavengers in the area.

On top of losing a significant amount of cash, Mr Zhuo was further devastated that he no longer had the discontinued banknotes.

It is advised to let housemates know of not-so-secret stashes of valuables, just in case one feels the need to deep clean. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg