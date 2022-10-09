Home News Albirex Niigata defeat Lion City Sailors to win Singapore Premier League

Albirex Niigata defeat Lion City Sailors to win Singapore Premier League

Photo: Facebook screengrab / SingaporePremierLeague

“One thing we didn't use our chance today and Albirex won the game. We created many more chances than the opponents. The only problem is we didn't utilised them,” said Lalic.

By Khalis Rifhan
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Lion City Sailors surrendered their Singapore Premier League title to Albirex Niigata (Singapore) after losing 4-2 to their opponents on Friday evening at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The win puts the White Swans on 58 points, seven points ahead of the Sailors with two league matches to go. This is the Japanese team’s fifth league title in seven seasons.

Ilhan Fandi opened the scoring for the Japanese outfit, and the league’s top scorer Kodai Tanaka bagged a hat-trick for his team. South Korean striker Kim Shin-wook and Gabriel Quak scored a goal each for the Sailors.

Sailors interim coach Luka Lalic lamented his team’s lack of finishing prowess in front of goal, but wants his charges to regroup and set their sights on another target now that the league title is out of their hands.

“One thing we didn’t use our chance today and Albirex won the game. We created many more chances than the opponents. The only problem is we didn’t utilised them,” said Lalic.

“The league itself I would sum up as we didn’t lose this game, we lost it in the last three matches. But the season itself is not over. We still have the (Singapore) Cup to focus on and that is what we are going to do,” added Lalic, who took over from former head coach Kim Do-hoon midway through the season in August.

It was all smiles and joy for Albirex head coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga and forward Tanaka who is now on 31 goals.

“We expect that today is going to be a hard game. The players are doing their own roles and that is why we can win the game,” expressed Yoshinaga.

“Today we got many supporters. We (the players) are playing and fighting together. That is why we can win the title.  Every match I am trying to do my best and make the team win. My ankle is injured but today I scored three goals, that is why I am happy,” said Tanaka.

To commemorate their latest title win, Albirex will be selling a 2022 winners t-shirt that fans can purchase during their final league match of the season against Geylang International on 21 Oct at Our Tampines Hub. 

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Celebrity

Get ready for the longest ride ever! ‘Third Rail’ premieres on October 17, 2022

The Celebrity Agency – the talent acquisition management of the largest national media network and content creator in Singapore, Mediacorp – announced the premiere of Third Rail this Oct 17 at #Localicious, the content showcasing event of Mediacorp's current...
Read more
Celebrity

It’s time for Mediacorp’s largest content showcasing event – #Localicious

Mediacorp — Singapore’s largest content creator and national media network in TV, radio stations, and multiple digital platforms — is hosting the biggest Chinese...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 9

Indeed, Leong Mun Wai may have met his match in Indranee Rajah   Singaporeans must now be quite familiar with Progress Singapore Party’s Leong Mun Wai’s...
Read more
Home News

Red Dot United youth wing head James Gomez: Political Parties are the engine that drives the greater machinery of governance

Red Dot United recently attended a special conference titled ‘Asia’s political development through political parties’ organised by the International Conference of Asian Political Parties,...
Read more
Home News

Albirex Niigata defeat Lion City Sailors to win Singapore Premier League

Lion City Sailors surrendered their Singapore Premier League title to Albirex Niigata (Singapore) after losing 4-2 to their opponents on Friday evening at the...
Read more
Celebrity

Get ready for the longest ride ever! ‘Third Rail’ premieres on October 17, 2022

The Celebrity Agency – the talent acquisition management of the largest national media network and content creator in Singapore,...
Read more
Celebrity

It’s time for Mediacorp’s largest content showcasing event – #Localicious

Mediacorp — Singapore’s largest content creator and national media network in TV, radio stations, and multiple digital platforms —...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 9

Indeed, Leong Mun Wai may have met his match in Indranee Rajah   Singaporeans must now be quite familiar with Progress...
Read more
Home News

Red Dot United youth wing head James Gomez: Political Parties are the engine that drives the greater machinery of governance

Red Dot United recently attended a special conference titled ‘Asia’s political development through political parties’ organised by the International...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore