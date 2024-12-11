CHINA: A 29-year-old blind PhD student in China has captured the hearts of netizens across the country with her inspiring videos showcasing her remarkable independence and positive outlook on life.

Huang Ying, from the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwestern China, lost her sight at the age of two due to a fever. Despite this, she has defied the odds, earning widespread admiration for her ability to navigate daily life with confidence and grace.

A South China Morning Post (SCMP) article reported that Huang’s journey began in 2015 when she became the first visually impaired person in China to gain admission to a top university after passing the gaokao, the highly competitive national university entrance exam.

Enrolling at Wuhan University of Technology (WUT) in central Hubei province, Huang made history, as most students with disabilities tend to pursue education in specialized high schools or vocational programs.

Her academic excellence continued throughout her undergraduate years, earning her a spot in WUT’s graduate school without needing to take an entrance exam.

Now a PhD candidate at WUT’s management school, Huang’s achievements are inspiring a new generation of students with disabilities.

For the past several years, Huang has shared a dormitory with her roommate, Che Meng, who has been amazed by Huang’s daily abilities.

“At first, I thought I would need to help her a lot. But after observing her, I realized that aside from seeing, she can do almost everything,” Che said.

Huang also values the close bond she shares with Che, who has never treated her any differently due to her blindness. “Most people are cautious when interacting with the blind, but Meng Meng isn’t. She does everything with me and goes out with me,” Huang said.

On the popular social media platform Douyin, where she has over 430,000 followers, Huang shares videos of herself doing everything from crossing streets and shopping to applying makeup and visiting the hospital – all independently.

Many of her clips also feature her joyful moments with Che, including running together on the playground and playing the piano.

One of her most popular videos shows the two riding a tandem bicycle, which received around 150,000 likes. “Today, Meng Meng said she wanted to take me out for a bicycle ride so I could feel as free as the wind.

I was very touched,” Huang shared in the video. She later revealed that Che, who was steering the bike, was so playful that she hardly pedalled for much of the ride. “She doesn’t see me as a blind person; she simply sees me as a friend,” Huang said, smiling.

Through her videos, Huang hopes to challenge misconceptions about the abilities of blind individuals.

“Many people believe that blind people can do nothing but stay at home all day,” she explained. Her inspiring story has sparked a wave of support and admiration from users on mainland Chinese social media.

“You’ve changed my perception of blind people. I will suggest to my colleagues that we hire more disabled individuals,” one Douyin user commented.

Another added, “Thank you, Huang. You inspire me. I should work as hard as you do.”

Huang’s videos not only spread awareness about the lives of blind individuals but also inspire many to live more fully and embrace challenges with determination and a positive attitude.