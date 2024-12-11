SINGAPORE: Singapore’s private home prices are expected to increase modestly by 0-3% in 2025, driven by a surge in new launches, according to the Singapore Business Review.

CGS International (CGSI) reported that developers expect 8,200-8,300 residential units to be launched in the first half of 2025, with new private home sales projected to reach 6,000-7,000 units for the year.

Developers are currently trading at a 58% discount to revalued net asset value (RNAV) and 0.52 times their forecasted price-to-book value (P/BV) for 2024, well below their 10-year average.

Developers who are more focused on residential properties will likely benefit as home sales pick up. However, CGSI warned that a tempered rate cut outlook could limit significant growth in share prices in the short term.

The lower interest rate environment in Singapore could increase interest in residential property.

CGSI maintained a neutral stance on the sector, picking CapitaLand Investment (CLI) as its top choice, followed by UOL. For smaller companies, CGSI preferred property broker PROP. /TISG

