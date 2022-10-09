Red Dot United youth wing head James Gomez: Political Parties are the engine that drives the greater machinery of governance

- Advertisement -

Red Dot United recently attended a special conference titled ‘Asia’s political development through political parties’ organised by the International Conference of Asian Political Parties, held from 28 Sept to 29 Sept in South Korea.

The party was represented by its secretary-general Ravi Philemon and head of the youth wing James Gomez Jovian, with the latter delivering a statement to the delegates which were shared on their Facebook page.

Also present from Singapore were the Reform Party’s treasurer Mahaboob Batcha and CEC member Thaddeus Thomas. Noraini Yunus was the sole representative of the Singapore United Party.

Gomez challenged the delegates to think broader about how they perceived democracy to be, as it is not ‘merely about the freedom of speech but more fundamentally the freedom of thought’.

“If one were to look back to 20 years ago and compare it with today, we can see and appreciate how we have a bigger melting pot of ideas, views and opinions that are often found in the growing number of political parties,” said Gomez.

“In today’s world, technology and bolder thinking have created an atmosphere of openness and accountability.”

Democracy as Gomez puts it is a far more complex structure in today’s era where technology in an interconnected world puts a greater spotlight on not only the political parties but also those in power. Their policies are being scrutinised, and any slight misstep may see them be held responsible for it.

“Gone are the days of public powers being exercised on the stealthy train of arbitrary command under the blanket of the night, under the guise of democracy. Today, accountability is one keyboard away and governments, leaders and politicians around the globe understand this very well,” added Gomez.

In this regard, the role of political parties becomes evident. Political parties are the engine that drives the greater machinery of governance. Even the smallest drops we make today, can create ripples for the future.

RDU’s secretary-general feels that such a conference is a good opportunity for the party to network with other political parties in the region and remind himself and his party to safeguard the good name of Singapore whenever they are attending such an event.

“We must make use of the platforms that are available to us. We play different roles when we are in Singapore and overseas. When we are in Singapore, we can be more vocal in criticising the policies of the incumbent and government. But when we are overseas, we must remember that you are ambassadors for this country regardless of whatever difference we have. We should never badmouth Singapore,” shared Philemon.

This sentiment was echoed by Gomez who said, “In Singapore, which has been a one-party government since the start, it is heartwarming to see the many new political parties that have formed, which shows that responsible democracy is still practiced back home.”

The conference was co-hosted by South Korea’s People Power Party (PPP) and the Democratic Party of the Republic of Korea. Chong Eu-yong, former South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered the opening remarks at the conference.

Cho Jeong-sik secretary-general of the Democratic Party, and Ha Tae-keung member of the national assembly from PPP were present to give their welcome address to all the delegates.

