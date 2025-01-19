MALAYSIA: A man faced heavy criticism online after mocked a job candidate on his social media account for coming well-prepared and asking questions during an interview.

A netizen who saw the post took a screenshot and shared it on the ‘r/Malaysia’ subreddit on Friday (Jan 17), adding a caption that read:

“The type of Red Flag people must avoid when applying for jobs. Some people are so proud that they feel it’s a hassle handling proper questions by potential staff during interviews.”

The candidate asked seven questions

In the photo, the man recounted the conversation that unfolded near the end of the interview. He asked the candidate, “So, do you have any questions for us before we wrap up the session?”

Ready for this moment, the candidate took out a piece of A4 paper filled with a list of questions she had prepared in advance. The man then proceeded to share the first five questions she asked:

1. Is my working hours 9-6?

2. Do I get free parking?

3. Is probation 3 months? Do I get a higher salary after probation?

4. Is medical and insurance covered?

5. Are there weekly activities within the company?

Upon hearing these questions, the man told the candidate, “Stop, please ask important questions.” The candidate, undeterred by his dismissal, continued and asked two more questions:

6. If I work here, will I always be under pressure, or is it a more laid-back environment?

7. I need two months’ notice from my previous office if I get selected. Will your company buy me over or wait for two months?

The man didn’t mention whether he answered the candidate’s questions and added a rhetorical question at the end: “Question: Will she get hired?”

“Company is a red flag if they can’t answer basic questions”

The Reddit post quickly went viral in hours, with over 1,300 upvotes. In the comments, many people came to the candidate’s defence, saying she seemed thorough and conscientious – traits that most employers would be lucky to find.

“The fact that she prepared a paper sheet for this means she’s a very objective and straightforward worker. And very well prepared. Green flag,” one wrote.

“Sounds like legit questions. Those are what people want, and they help them determine whether they want to work there. Just as the employer is looking for an employee that suits their need, so does the other way around. We are not trying to be a slave here,” another pointed out.

Others criticized the man for his dismissive attitude, calling out his lack of professionalism. Some even suggested that his reaction to the questions was a red flag, as it indicated a lack of respect for candidates who take their job search seriously and want to gather all necessary information.

“Company is a red flag if they can’t even answer basic questions,” one individual added.

Still, a few went against the grain, stating they wouldn’t hire the candidate either. While they acknowledged that the questions were fair and essential, they argued that such questions should be asked once the HR or potential employer reaches out with an offer.

“I might not hire said candidate, but I definitely wouldn’t complain over the internet. I agree that these questions should be addressed by HR once you are considered for the role rather than during the first interview. I would reserve that opportunity to ask role-related questions,” one explained.

Asking questions during an interview: Should you do it or not?

Lynn Taylor, a workplace expert and author of Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant, encourages job candidates to ask questions during interviews to better understand the role and determine whether it aligns with their long-term career goals and personal ambitions.

“The fact that this is a two-way interview is often lost on many job candidates, especially in this period of high unemployment, when it seems like employers hold all the cards,” Taylor shared with Forbes, an American business magazine.

“While you don’t want to be too choosy, you must be prepared in advance to ask any questions that will lead to the best possible match for you.”

Rosemary Haefner, Vice President of Human Resources at CareerBuilder, also weighed in, stressing that not asking questions during an interview can give the impression that you’re not serious about the role or lack confidence. If you don’t ask anything, it might seem like you’re disengaged or don’t care much about the job.

However, Haefner also cautioned that asking the right questions is essential, not just anything that pops into your head. A well-thought-out question shows you’re serious, but random or irrelevant ones could leave a bad impression.

She further explained that when CareerBuilder surveyed over 2,500 employers for a 2012 study, 32% of hiring managers reported that failing to ask good questions is “one of the most detrimental mistakes” job candidates make during interviews.

Topics to avoid

To help candidates avoid making such a mistake, Forbes compiled a list of topics that candidates should avoid discussing during the interview:

Avoid asking for information you can easily find through a quick Google search. Don’t ask if you can change the “job details, the schedule, or salary.” Don’t ask questions about the interviewer’s background. Do not ask about pay, time off, or benefits during the interview; save those questions for later. Don’t ask, “What does your company do?” Avoid asking, “If I’m hired, when can I apply for other positions within the company?” Avoid asking how soon you can expect a promotion. Don’t ask, “Do you conduct background checks?” Avoid mentioning any office gossip you’ve heard. Refrain from asking if the company monitors email or internet usage.

