SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker took to Reddit to ask how he could deal with his insufferable and perfectionist manager, who insists ‘that every single thing be done exactly as he states, down to the last minute detail.’

Posting on the Ask Singapore forum on Wednesday (Jan 15), the worker shared an instance where his manager completely lost it because of something as trivial as ‘aesthetics.’

“One time, I was tasked to work on an Excel sheet, and he literally crashed out because I didn’t disable gridlines because it wasn’t aesthetic,” he said.

“I work in tech; we only care about numbers. And it’s not like he mentioned it was important to remove the gridlines or something,” he added.

He also emphasized that no one else, besides his manager, cared about how the sheet looked. When he showed the sheet to his boss, his boss was delighted and saw no issues with it. “So why is bro crashing out because of it???” he expressed in disbelief.

Moreover, he shared that a couple of weeks ago, his manager bizarrely boasted about how he had worked non-stop on the day his father passed away. “It’s actually so disturbing that people like this exist,” he said.

Despite his frustrations, the worker admitted that quitting isn’t an option for him now, as he only holds a Higher Nitec certificate and isn’t sure he could find another job.

“I’m trying my best to stay positive and grateful I just have a job, but at this rate, I don’t know how long I can take it,” he wrote.

“There’s nothing more depressing or draining than having a toxic boss…”

In the thread, Reddit users told the worker that staying in such a stressful and demoralizing environment would only take a toll on his mental health and advised him to start looking for another job.

One user said, “Maybe you can start job hunting. Once an opportunity comes your way, you can grab it and leave the current job. It won’t leave a gap in your resume, and it’s an immediate move to the next job after serving your notice.”

Another commented, “Just leave. There’s nothing more depressing or draining than having a toxic boss.”

A third user wrote, “Boomer? Lol. He’s probably insecure, so he is nitpicking. The dad part is borderline psychotic… either you be insane with him or change jobs.”

