CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Man complains after SIA refuses to compensate damaged wheels on his luggage, but others tell him it’s due to wear & tear

ByAnna Maria Romero

December 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: After a man took to social media, unhappy about the damage his luggage sustained during a recent flight and how the airline handled the matter, commenters on his post were quick to say that the problem may not have been the fault of the carrier but a result of regular wear and tear.

On the Complaint Singapore group page on Facebook on Friday (Dec 27), the man wrote that he had travelled on a Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore to Hanoi when the wheel on his luggage was damaged.

He claimed this had happened to him and two of his friends travelling with him.

   

He posted photos of what appeared to be two suitcases with damaged wheels.

The post author alleged that SIA’s ground baggage crew is not liable when damage to a suitcase is done to the bag’s peripherals, which include its wheels, urging other group members not to bring expensive bags when travelling with SIA to Hanoi.

FB screengrab/ Complaint Singapore

As further proof of the points he raised in his post, he included a screenshot of an email purportedly from Singapore Airlines that explained its position.

FB screengrab/ Complaint Singapore

The carrier wrote that it is not responsible for damage to luggage that is due to normal wear and tear, which included “damage or loss to protruding parts including straps, pockets, pull handles, hangar hooks, wheels, external locks, security straps or zipper tabs.”

SIA did offer, however, to provide the post author with an insurance letter that would support claims he wishes to make with his travel insurance provider.

This suggestion was echoed by some of the commenters on his post, given that it’s uncertain which baggage handlers had caused damage to the luggage.

Another commenter told the post author that the carrier does not handle baggage operations, as this is within the purview of ground operations.

Some advised him to talk to the arrival terminal staff and lodge his complaint there.

Many commenters, however, said that the problem is that with older luggage, the wheels deteriorate over the years, become brittle, and easily break due to regular use, which means the damage is not anyone’s fault.

It’s normal wear and tear. Can’t blame SIA or ground handling. Luggage wheels don’t last for eternity,” wrote one. Another offered the practical suggestion that the post author order new wheels for his suitcase and replace them himself.

The Independent Singapore has contacted the post author and SIA for further comments or updates. /TISG

Read also: Filipino vlogger called out for complaint about how SIA handled his problem with damaged luggage

