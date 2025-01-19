SINGAPORE: Chinese New Year is almost here, and naturally, everyone’s talking about reunion dinners. But have you ever stopped to wonder why this tradition still holds so much importance to this day?

Well, one man decided to pop this very question on Reddit. Posting on the ‘Ask Singapore’ forum on Friday (Jan 17), he wrote, “Why is reunion dinner so important for Singaporean Chinese? It seems like it is the most important one in the year, and even the date of the reunion dinner cannot be compromised, like earlier or delayed.”

In the discussion thread, many users explained that the reunion dinners are similar to the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for Westerners. Just like these occasions bring families together to celebrate and give thanks, the reunion dinner serves a similar purpose for Chinese New Year. It’s a time to reunite with family, catch up, reflect on the past year, and look ahead with hopes for a prosperous year.

One user, however, added an interesting perspective, saying that each generation has a different reason for attending reunion dinners. He said, “The elderly care for tradition, the middle-aged want to show off their success, and the young one cares for ang pow.”

A few also said they attend only for fear of being shamed. One user explained, “Most elder Singaporean Chinese value tradition over convenience, so it’s pretty much you attend the dinner, or you get reminded by everyone in your family about the time you didn’t care about the dinner (aka, the only time you see your family) for the rest of your life. It brings shame to their side of the family for a lot of the more traditional families, too.”

Many said the date is non-negotiable, but this is not always true. Families sometimes adjust their reunion dinners to accommodate everyone’s schedules.

One user shared, “My extended family used to gather for dinner very often, but as my generation ages and starts having our own lives, it’s not as easy to find time for everyone to meet. So, I appreciate everyone making an effort to meet for a reunion.

As for the dates, I just finished having mine, so I don’t think they are so strict with dates. But then again, my parents are in F&B, so we rarely had a reunion on an actual day.”

Another commented, “It’s up to your family to change the date. It’s not like others will judge you if you didn’t have a reunion that day.”

A new report reveals that 92% of Singaporeans will attend family reunion dinners

A new report by Milieu Insight shows that Singaporeans still hold Chinese New Year traditions close to their hearts. 92% say they’re excited about family reunion dinners and spending time with loved ones.

The survey, conducted from Oct 25-30, 2024, involved 503 respondents aged 16 to 55. It was found that 74% of the attendees attended reunion dinners due to tradition, 53% out of family obligation, and 36% for the sheer joy of it.

Other reasons for attending include sharing content on social media and enjoying great food and drinks. Interestingly, only 3% said they skip reunion dinners altogether.

The report also revealed that 78% of Singaporeans plan to stay in the country for the festivities.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)