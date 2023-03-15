Man asks if he should stay in the company where he received counter-offer after submitting his resignation

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media asking for career advice because he received a counter-offer from his boss after he tendered his resignation.

In his anonymous post, the man wrote that he liked his job scope in the past year. “However, most of my colleagues started leaving because of the lack of directions & last minute changes from my boss. Since then, I had to cover part of their roles & eventually it becomes “my responsibility” and my boss has the expectation on me to do them well”, he wrote, adding that he felt pressured but took the entire thing as a learning opportunity.

“To add on, on days when my boss is not in a good mood, he will tell me off for not doing this, or that I need to think before doing that regarding things that shouldn’t even be handled by me. This has been going on for 5 months and I just felt so unappreciated so I eventually tendered (my resignation)”, the man explained. He also wrote that his boss then offered him a pay increase.

“He also said that he found a new hire and the person will join in 3 months if she confirm the offer and I can go back to doing what I enjoyed for the past 1 year. Just to mention, my role is super crucial in this circumstance because I’m the only one who know the processes and without me he will not be able to run the projects since it also takes time for the new person to takeover”, he wrote.

The man added that there were a number of factors for him to consider before making his decision on whether to stay or leave. Firstly, he was not sure if the tentative hire would accept the offer. The man also said that there was still no direction in the company but a number of upcoming projects which would require him to manage them.

“4. No career progression for my role here.

5. The counter offer will probably be higher than what I deserve for my current experience.

6. Recession now + my role is quite niche so it will not be easy to find something I like”, he listed.

In his post, the man said that the notice period for his role was 2 months and he asked netizens for advice on whether he should stay on or leave the company. Here’s what they said:

Earlier this month, a 24-year-old man in line to receive a promotion at work wondered if he should stay or quit because he hated working with his boss.

In an anonymous post to Facebook page SGWhispers, the man wrote that he had been working in the company for over a year. “If I get promoted, it will be a different job role compared to the role I applied initially (which I’m not sure if I will like it) Not to mention, there will be higher expectations”, he added.

The man said that most of his colleagues had left about 6 months ago, leaving just him and his boss in the teal. He added that a new colleague was only set to join three months later. “I’m also covering things way above my supposed job scope which will help my transition easier if I were to get promoted. However, my boss is very hard to deal with especially when it comes to cost. He will also always except me to get alot of things done when I’m already overwhelmed. It’s really tough cause I don’t have much experience and don’t have anyone to guide me except him. Even though he’s willing to guide me, he don’t know the processes and it’s always easier said than done”, the man wrote.

He added that he always felt mentally drained as he did not hate his work but hated dealing with his boss who made even the simplest things difficult.

“I’m conflicted if I should leave as I know promotion is not easy but I’m also scared I will be more stress if I get promoted and can’t perform well (he gets mood swing easily…). Seriously need an advise whether I should take on this opportunity or hop before he expects more from me”, the man wrote.

