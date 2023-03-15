Woman says her ‘sensitive’ husband hits her if she criticises him, he also calls their baby names when he gets angry

SINGAPORE: A woman who wanted “Advice on dealing with a sensitive husband” took to social media asking whether she should leave him for the sake of their child.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that her husband liked to be the best and was sensitive to criticism be it direct or implied. “He will strike me physically if he feels that I am criticising him. He has done so already, at least once every one to two months. I continue to stay with him because I have no family and afraid of being alone”.

“Our baby is cries a lot these days. We try to soothe him by 8 pm so that bb can sleep. My husband wishes to play with bb around 7:30 pm so I pass bb to my husband. He aggressively bounces bb or have bb lie down on his lap. Bb is frequently unhappy and cries. I have to spend time soothing the bb and eventually bb settles. My husband is mad at me. Calls the baby names and scolds me for not letting him play with the baby”, the woman added, explaining that if she asks her husband to stop calling their child names, he gets angry with her.

She wrote in her post that she was worried her husband would not be mature enough to parent their child responsibly and added that she feared for her child’s safety.

“If we separate now, he might still receive joint custody – not an option atm. Any advice welcome. Is this a totally irreparable relationship?” she wrote.

Netizens who commented on her post were unanimous in asking her to leave the marriage. Here’s what they said:

