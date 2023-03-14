Sugar baby made $5000/month for years and even got a car, but now wants to end things and “try to love” her husband despite of angry sugar daddy

SINGAPORE: A woman who had been in a ‘situationship’ since 2016 felt that she was tired of leading a double life with her sugar daddy and wanted to return to her husband. That is, after enjoying $5,000 a month and a car for years.

In an anonymous post to confessions page SGWhispers, the woman said that she met her sugar daddy at work where he was one of the shareholders of the company. She was in her late 20s back then, and he was in his early 40s. “He’s “unhappily” married (as they always claimed), I was unhappily about to get married because family/peer pressured(Sin’s culture of get married bcos of BTO)”, she added.

“I was professional for the first 3 years, he indirectly courted me throughout and really took good care of me. He brought me around the world for conferences, we took business on company expenses, stayed at only the best, we really travelled the world and nothing happened and that was ALL his plan knowing I will immediately reject if he came on too strong. He’s very smart may I add(that itself is so charming). 3 years of taking good care of me, showing me what a charming person he was and it didn’t take too long for me to accepted his advances”, the woman wrote, describing her sugar daddy.

Even after she left the company in 2019 as she wanted to study, her sugar daddy “sponsored my studies and even gave me $5000 a month. he even gave me his car because he didn’t want me to take grab or Public transport. I’ll be stupid to not take it”.

The sugar baby wrote that she had been taking the man’s money throughout the years without any guilt. As her feelings for him faded, she decided that she was tired of their relationship and wanted to “lead a decent life with my husband and try to love him again, I care for him but I won’t say I do love him. Yes I’m going to miss the free money and even the car but I have to start somewhere. It’s honestly not e money for me as I’m able to get a job that pays the same or more but again, free money I like it”.

Even though she tried to break things off with her sugar daddy, she added that he was angry as he had “invested” so much in her. “Im just venting here and I don’t know what advice I need. Maybe an advise to fellow girls out there, don’t be pressured because your friends are getting their BTO, are talking about marriage plans and you feel like you are not young too and need to follow suit. If he’s not the one don’t rush into it. Many of my friends now are about to get a divorce or divorced now. Don’t settle just because and definitely is not right to be a mistress”, she wrote.

In another story of a winding road leading to bad decisions, a man said he lost control of himself because of his sugar baby’s seduction.

In a Facebook post to anonymous confessions platform NUSWhispers, one man wrote that he was an NUS alumni who graduated 10 years ago. He added that because he earned about S$20,000 a month by working at a multinational corporation and doing a side business, he could afford a condominium and about S$1 million in savings.

He wrote that after hiring a sugar baby who was a student from NUS, he lost “control of myself in decision making” because of her seduction.

The man added that she made him transfer the ownership of his condominium, along with almost all of his savings, to her.

“I was stupid enough comply with her. Furthermore, every month I continued to give her 10k allowances”, he wrote.

Asking netizens for advice, he wrote that he regrets the entire process as he was left with almost nothing.

He added that he was addicted to his sugar baby and could not stop giving everything to her.

“I am also scared if i (sic) stop giving her 10k per month, she will kick me out of the condo which is under her name now”, he wrote.

