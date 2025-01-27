SINGAPORE: Ang baos are traditionally given by married couples to children, unmarried adults, and elderly relatives as a symbol of good fortune during Chinese New Year. But here’s an intriguing question: should a husband also give an ang bao to his wife?

This question recently sparked a lively debate on Reddit’s ‘Ask Singapore’ forum. A man shared that for the past several years, he has been giving ang baos to his wife during CNY. Curious whether this is a widely accepted practice, he asked the online community for feedback.

“Husbands of Singapore, do you give your wife ang bao? Is this a legit tradition, or is my wife making this up? Just thought of checking out the ‘market sentiment’ this year,” he wrote. “Conversely, wives of Singapore, does your husband give you ang bao?”

“This is new. What does your wife do?”

The question quickly gained traction on the platform, sparking a lively discussion about whether it’s customary or even expected for a husband to give his wife an ang bao.

Several users found the idea completely foreign. One user flat-out said, “This is new. What does your wife do? Why does she need an allowance? Does she live with you or not? I have so many more questions.”

Another expressed a similar sentiment: “I’m a wife who’s not working, and my husband doesn’t give me ang bao. I find it weird, but hey, each family is different.”

A third wrote, “I’ve never given my wife ang bao, but this year she asked if I’ll give her one. I think the wives are talking and comparing among themselves.”

On the other hand, some users expressed that while it’s not a common tradition, they do it to wish their partners goodwill and show appreciation.

One user shared, “I’m not sure what the practice and the market rate is, but I always give my wife S$2K ang bao for CNY.”

Another mentioned, “I have friends whose husbands give them S$520 ang baos for CNY.” A third commented, “My parents give each other ang baos. I heard it ranges from S$1888 to S$8888. I see their mood each year.”

Is it a common practice?

According to Seedly, this practice isn’t commonly observed in modern households. However, husbands may still choose to give their wives ang baos, and vice versa, if they wish.

If you’re considering participating in this practice, the current market rate ranges between $288 and $588.

Read also: ‘How can people be so cruel?’ 26 y/o man says his girlfriend confessed to cheating on him but never felt sorry and accountable

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)