Man arrested for loanshark harassment after red paint and graffiti found at Jalan Bukit Merah flat

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in several cases of loanshark harassment after Police were alerted to an incident at a residential unit along Jalan Bukit Merah in the early hours of August 29, 2026.

Officers responding to the report at about 12:05 a.m. found the main gate and door of the unit splashed with red paint, with loanshark-related graffiti scrawled on a nearby wall. Through follow-up investigations aided by Police camera images, officers from Central Police Division and Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the suspect’s identity and arrested him on Aug 30. Preliminary investigations indicate he is believed to be involved in other similar harassment cases beyond the Jalan Bukit Merah incident.

The man was charged in court on September 1, 2026,` under the Moneylenders Act 2008. For first-time offenders, loanshark harassment carries a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000, imprisonment of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.

The Police reiterated their zero-tolerance stance toward loanshark harassment, warning that those who vandalise properties and disrupt public safety and security will be dealt with severely. Members of the public are advised not to work with or assist loansharks, and to call 999 if they suspect or know of anyone involved in loansharking activities.

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