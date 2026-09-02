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Wednesday, September 2, 2026
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(Photo: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority / Facebook)
Singapore News
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ICA seizes over 3,400 vaporisers and 7,000 pods found hidden in corrugated paper consignment at Tuas Checkpoint

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint have seized more than 3,400 vaporisers and almost 7,000 pods concealed within a consignment declared as boxes and cases of corrugated paper in a Malaysia-registered lorry on August 20, 2026.

The discovery was made after an ICA Image Analyst detected anomalies in the scanned image of the vehicle and directed it for enhanced physical checks. Search and Examination officers uncovered the contraband hidden within what appeared to be a routine paper goods delivery. The 48-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested, and the case was referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Netizens react

The seizure drew responses calling for tougher penalties, with several commenters pushing for sanctions beyond the current sentencing framework.

“Sentencing for smugglers should have mandatory caning,” one commenter wrote.

Another went further: “[Even] the death penalty for vape trafficking won’t completely stop them; however, it would deter many from trying their luck.”

A third echoed the sentiment that current penalties are insufficient: “The sentence for such offence is too lenient.”

One commenter pointed to the bigger issue that Singapore may be facing down the line: “Singapore is becoming a haven for illegal drugs. Time to issue the death penalty before it gets out of hand.”

The calls show the public’s deep frustration at the volume of vaporiser seizures at Singapore’s land checkpoints, especially since it has been a pattern that has continued despite existing penalties that already include significant punishment.

Read also: Chinese couple caught trying to pass fake S$100 note at MBS Casino, 121 more found in hotel room

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