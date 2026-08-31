Chinese couple caught trying to pass fake S$100 note at MBS Casino, 121 more found in hotel room

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old male Chinese national and a 25-year-old female Chinese national were charged on August 26, 2026 for conspiring to counterfeit Singapore currency notes, after a casino cashier at Marina Bay Sands noticed a fake S$100 note while processing a S$150,000 cash deposit.

The incident occurred at about 3:50 a.m. on Aug 24. The man had approached the MBS Casino cage cashier requesting that S$150,000 in cash be deposited into his casino account. While counting the notes, the cashier discovered that one Singapore S$100 Portrait Series note had the word “COPY” printed on it and immediately reported the matter to the Police.

Officers from the Central Police Division and Commercial Affairs Department attended the case and escorted the man to his hotel room, where they observed the woman leaving with a printer. A search of the room uncovered 121 counterfeit Singapore S$100 notes in her possession, along with counterfeiting instruments including bottled ink, paper, and a paper cutter, all of which were seized as case exhibits.

Both will be charged with engaging in a conspiracy to counterfeit Singapore currency notes under Section 489A read with Section 109 of the Penal Code 1871, which carries imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine.

The Police outlined the penalties applicable across the range of currency counterfeiting offences. Forging or counterfeiting currency carries up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine. Using counterfeit currency as genuine carries the same penalty. Possession of counterfeit currency carries up to 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine. Making or possessing instruments or materials for counterfeiting, which was the charge applicable to the printing equipment found in the hotel room, also carries up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine.

The Police advised members of the public who receive a suspected counterfeit note to call 999 immediately, note the description of the person who presented it, and limit handling of the note. They may place it in an envelope or folded paper to prevent further tampering before handing it to Police.

Information on the security features of genuine Singapore currency is available on the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s website at www.mas.gov.sg/currency/Identifying-Genuine-Currency.

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