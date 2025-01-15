MALAYSIA: In the heart of Malaysia, visitors can find the world’s largest hotel, the First World Hotel, which holds the prestigious title from Guinness World Records for its impressive number of rooms.

According to a Fox News report, the hotel boasts a staggering 7,351 rooms, which is a cornerstone of the expansive Resorts World Genting property.

Malaysia’s record-breaking hotel

This towering accommodation spans three distinct towers, with the most recent addition of rooms in 2015, which increased its capacity from 6,118 to its current size.

Guests at First World Hotel can choose from a variety of room options, including standard, deluxe, superior deluxe, triple, and world club rooms.

Room sizes vary, with the smallest starting at 180 square feet and the largest offering 430 square feet of space.

Despite the sheer scale of the hotel, it doesn’t skimp on comfort and luxury. For dining, visitors can enjoy several on-site restaurants, including The Food Factory, The Junction, and the Ice Cream Parlour, ensuring guests never need to leave the hotel to satisfy their appetites.

Thrills and entertainment beyond the hotel

The First World Hotel is part of the larger Resorts World Genting complex, which offers much more than just a place to sleep.

Set against a backdrop of lush rainforest, the hotel offers stunning natural views, adding to the peaceful ambiance.

But for those seeking excitement, Resorts World Genting has plenty to offer.

Within the resort, visitors can indulge in two thrilling theme parks — Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park and Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park.

Skytropolis is a classic indoor amusement park featuring bumper cars, tea cups, carousels, and a Ferris wheel. Genting SkyWorlds, on the other hand, brings the magic of cinema to life with themed areas inspired by popular films, such as Studio Plaza, Eagle Mountain, and Liberty Lane.

For those interested in shopping, dining, and entertainment, the larger Resorts World Genting complex also offers a variety of retail outlets and culinary experiences.

This extraordinary resort isn’t just a hotel; it’s an all-encompassing entertainment destination.

Resorts World also boasts locations worldwide, including in Las Vegas and New York City, making it a globally recognized brand for those seeking unique and thrilling getaways.