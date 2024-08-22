SINGAPORE: After Singaporean competitive eater Zermatt Neo claimed to have set the record on June 30 for devouring the most Nasi Kandar ever, he challenged anyone to beat his feat.

“Offically set a new record for the most Nasi Kandar devoured by a single soul with this 300RM (around S$90) beast at @nasikandarsulaiman ! I challenge anyone to dethrone me, but be warned – this 8KG throne is made of rice 👊👊 #foodchallenge,” he wrote in the caption to his TikTok video.

While on a food tour in Penang, Mr Neo ate a mammoth dish composed of shrimp, squid, fish eggs, fried chicken, an entire fish head, and rice.

The entirety of his mind-(and stomach) boggling feat can be viewed on YouTube, where it has gotten almost 600,000 views, and on TikTok, where it has received over 12.3 million views!

Many were flabbergasted as people wondered how the slim and athletic-looking YouTuber could put away an enormous amount of food in around an hour.

Anyway, he may just have found a worthy opponent from Malaysia.

Mr Neo, a popular YouTuber known for his food reviews, appears to have been dethroned by the Malaysian who made waves a few months ago for finishing eight kilos of Nasi Kandar in a short amount of time.

“The title can be returned to our people… Malaysia boleh!” wrote Nasi Kandar Sulaiman, the eatery where Mr Neo set the record in June.

Muhammad Ashwad Jalani from Bayan Lepas, also known as Ashwad Fat Burger because of the eatery he owns called Fat Burger, finished a huge plate of Nasi Kandar that cost him RM350 (approximately S$105).

The Malay Mail reported that Mr Ashwad had one serving of chicken, 33 prawns, two pieces of squid, one fish head, one hard-boiled egg, a lady’s finger, an onion omelette, and a squid omelette, plus rice, in his record-breaking dish.

Nasi Kandar Sulaiman called the feat the “All time biggest ever record” and noted that he had once eaten Nasi Kandar worth RM222 (about S$66), which set the record before Mr Neo smashed it but had come back to eat an even bigger portion.

The eatery added that he came of his own volition and that they did not ask him to come. /TISG

