SINGAPORE: Amidst the bustling streets and towering skyscrapers of Singapore, a 25-year-old Malaysian named Shahril Nizam Suhaimi has found an unexpected sense of fulfillment.

His journey began with apprehension, fearing the judgment that often accompanies his chosen profession — a cleaner. Yet, Shahril’s story is one of resilience and contentment, a narrative he shares with the world through the lens of TikTok, where his candid posts have captivated the hearts of many.

From kitchen to failed business venture to unemployment

Shahril’s digital diary, filled with daily snippets of his life across the causeway, has amassed over one million views, proof of his story’s universal appeal. His journey started in the kitchens of a Singaporean restaurant, a stepping stone to save for his wedding.

But fate had other plans. After a failed food business venture and months of unemployment, Shahril found himself at a crossroads. It was then that he stumbled upon an opportunity that would change his life—a job as a cleaner.

The initial sting of societal judgment was palpable. “I felt embarrassed,” Shahril confessed, “especially since I’m still young.” Yet, the stigma faded as he embraced his role, finding solace in the dignity of honest work. “The pay is quite good,” he shared with Says, a simple yet profound statement that encapsulates his journey.

On TikTok, Shahril’s life unfolds with a raw honesty. He wakes at the crack of dawn, leaves his home in Gelang Patah, Johor, and arrives in Singapore by 5 am. Breakfast and lunch, lovingly packed by his wife, sustain him through the day.

His work, meticulous and varied, encompasses the upkeep of office buildings—from the pristine pantry to the sparkling gym. Yet, it’s the human connections that truly define his experience. “The people here have never looked down on me,” he said, recounting tales of shared meals, generous tips, and warm greetings.

Proud and contented

Shahril’s story is a touching reminder of the value of hard work. Despite the financial constraints that halted his education after SPM, he has found a way to support his young family.

“I’m not ashamed of my job,” he declared, earning SGD2,400 (approximately RM8,000) with overtime. “I’m neither rich nor poor, but Alhamdullilah, it’s enough,” he said, a sentiment that resonates with many.

In a world that often measures success by titles and salaries, Shahril Nizam Suhaimi stands as a symbol of hope. His journey, from the kitchens of Malaysia to the office buildings of Singapore, is a demonstration of the power of perseverance and the beauty of finding contentment in the most unexpected places.