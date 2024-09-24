MALAYSIA: Malaysia’s King or Agung, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, said that his recent state visit to Beijing had succeeded and would foster better relations between the two countries.

He made a four-day trip to China and came back on Sept 22. He said the topics he discussed with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang had been well received.

The King also said that China’s development and leap on the international scene in the last 20 years had been phenomenal. “The country has good examples for us to follow in the effort to restore Malaysia after the last few challenging years,” said the King.

His trip has been the first by a Malaysian King in the last 10 years, a milestone as both countries also celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.

“The 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations is not only a highlight to celebrate but also an opportunity to strengthen cooperation towards a better future.

The good relationship between Malaysia and China is based on trust and respect, which enables close cooperation in almost all sectors.

I hope the government will examine the results of this visit and take appropriate measures in the areas discussed, including education, trade, investment, as well as transport and connectivity,” the King added.

On the South China Sea issue, the Chinese media reported that the King had said that Malaysia would work with China to keep the peace in the South China Sea.

The Bangkok Post also reported that President Xi had told Sultan Ibrahim that China is keen to strengthen connectivity with Malaysia under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The BRI is an infrastructure project that will develop new trade routes connecting China with the rest of the world.

CNA reported that President Xi mentioned a railway project on Malaysia’s east coast and two joint venture industrial park projects, one in Qinzhou, China and one in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Xi also said he would improve ties in agriculture, new energy and the digital economy and reduce poverty.

The King also expressed gratitude to China for helping his fourth child, the late Tengku Abdul Jalil Iskandar Ibrahim, to undergo a liver transplant at Guangdong’s First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University in December 2014.

The late prince passed away in 2015 at 25 due to liver cancer.

The King also met up with some 300 Malaysians at a gathering in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcome ceremony for Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. https://t.co/1mUBk0hG2v pic.twitter.com/neFLhhaJpt — CCTV+ (@CCTV_Plus) September 20, 2024