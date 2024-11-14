SINGAPORE: 11.11 was a lucky day indeed for a number of employees of a Malaysian man’s karaoke and restaurant businesses, as they received new cars worth RM3.1 million (S$942,000).

Twenty-seven such workers went home from a company celebration with vehicles from Audi, Honda, Toyota and Proton on Nov 11 (Monday), according to a report from China Press.

But they were far from being the only fortunate ones. Huang Zhongyao, who founded Warakuya Japanese Restaurant and Superstar Family KTV, gave four longtime employees a BMW 6 Series.

These vehicles alone are worth RM1.8 million (over S$540,000).

“These four BMW cars are being presented to four long-serving employees who helped build the company with me as a token of appreciation for their contributions,” the business owner is quoted as saying.

He considered these C-level executives and branch managers to be the “veterans” of his companies.

Mr Huang, who gave an interview to China Press, said he is grateful for the efforts of his employees to make his restaurant and karaoke businesses a success.

He added that he rewards chosen diligent employees each year with new cars for their hard work and dedication.

There are eight Warakuya Japanese Restaurants and six Superstar Family KTV outlets in the Klang Valley and Johor. These establishments have gained popularity over the years.

The China Press report says that even non-Malaysian employees, such as those from Nepal and Myanmar, could take home a brand-new car.

The business owner added that his company would support the foreign workers who had been given a new car as they would need to obtain a local driving license to use the car.

For one hardworking employee, Mr Lai, it was the second time he received a car—a BMW—from the company. The first had been awarded to Mr Lai in 2017.

Together with his family, the 34-year-old employee went from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru to attend the celebration on Nov 11.

For Mr Lai, the new car affirms the hard work he has put into the company and encourages the boss to keep doing well.

China Press noted that Nov 11 also happened to be Mr Lai’s birthday, and Mr Huang’s company chose to have their company celebration on that day so they could celebrate Mr Lai. /TISG

