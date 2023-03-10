F&B brand Paradise Group awards Rolex watches to 98 long-term workers

SINGAPORE: Paradise Group gave out 98 Rolex watches to nearly one hundred of its long-term workers in a Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom celebration that cost the food and beverage brand a cool $2 million.

Netizens commenting on news concerning Paradise Group’s March 6 bash applauded the company for its generosity in recognizing its employees’ hard work and loyalty.

Monday night’s celebration was in honour of the company’s 14th anniversary and was attended by over 1,300 employees and partners.

Workers who were given the Rolex watch are those who have worked for Paradise Group for ten years or longer, regardless of what role they have in the firm.

The award is nothing to sniff at, since the least expensive Rolex, the Oyster Perpetual, already goes for upwards of $5500.

Earlier this week Facebook user Doreen Seah posted photos of the Paradise Group Holdings Award Dinner and Dance 2023, including photos of the Rolex watches.

The company began in 2002 with Seafood Paradise in Defu Lane, which only seated 25 people. Today, the brand has grown to expand to Beauty in The Pot, Paradise Dynasty, ParaThai, Paradise Classic, and Paradise Teochew, among others.

And while there was a small degree of sour grading on a Straits Times article about Paradise Group’s celebration, most netizens applauded the company’s recognition of its longtime workers.

“MasyaAllah example of good boss,” one commented.

“Giving a token of appreciation is a humane and good act by the company, regardless of whether it’s a certificate of appreciation, $50 or something else. Company do not have to do it by default. A Rolex for 10 year’s service is really generous,” wrote another.

One chimed in, “Kudos! Not many organizations will be as generous and appreciative to their employees’ loyalty! I think you guys done a good job, value employees at all levels! Regardless of their rank in the organization’s hierarchy, every employee is doing their role diligently. Thank you for being such an appreciative employer!”

“Good Boss..who knows to appreciate employees,” another agreed.

A netizen pointed out, “This is what I called appreciation dinner. Good to see company rewarding their staff. You take care of them, they will take care of your business.”

One wrote simply “Best part: “regardless of their position(s).” Kudos!!”

News reports about the dinner say that gold bars were also awarded to workers who have been with Paradise Group for a number of years. /TISG

