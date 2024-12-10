MALAYSIA: Malaysia is set to start its first renewable energy trade with Singapore this month. The trade will supply 50 megawatts (MW) of energy, according to the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation.

According to the ministry, the electricity will be supplied by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Malaysia’s national utility company, to Singapore through Sembcorp Power Pte Ltd. It will be transmitted through the existing interconnection network that links the two countries.

Free Malaysia Today reported that this trade follows a competitive bidding process through Energy Exchange Malaysia (Enegem) held in June.

The bidding process is part of the Cross Border Electricity Sales for Renewable Energy Scheme, which aims to bring up to 300MW of renewable energy from Malaysia to Singapore.

The ministry said Enegem manages the procurement and supply of green electricity from Malaysia’s power grid to Singapore through a competitive bidding system.

This project supports Malaysia’s goals for energy transition and its efforts to increase its renewable energy capacity and contribute to the ASEAN Power Grid.

The ministry noted that this is a key priority as Malaysia prepares to take over the ASEAN chairmanship in 2025.

Earlier, the ministry held a ceremony to sign the renewable energy supply agreement between Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Sembcorp Power, with representatives from both governments present. /TISG

Read also: Sembcorp signs another 58.5MWp renewable energy deal with Equinix, bringing total to 133.5MWp

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)