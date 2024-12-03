;
Sembcorp signs another 58.5MWp renewable energy deal with Equinix, bringing total to 133.5MWp

ByMary Alavanza

December 3, 2024

SINGAPORE: Sembcorp Industries signed a new long-term renewable energy power purchase agreement (PPA) with Equinix, a data centre operator.

The agreement will see Sembcorp supply up to 58.5 megawatt-peak (MWp) of renewable energy over 15 years, starting in 2029.

According to The Edge Singapore, this deal adds to an earlier agreement signed on April 29, where Sembcorp agreed to provide Equinix with up to 75 MWp of renewable energy.

With the two agreements combined, the total contracted renewable energy capacity now stands at 133.5 MWp.

Sembcorp said the strategic partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to “accelerating the transition to a low-carbon future.” Sembcorp said it is now Singapore’s largest solar energy provider, managing a portfolio of 771 MWp, more than half of the country’s 2025 solar energy target.

On Dec 2, Sembcorp’s shares closed at S$5.28, marking a 1.15% increase. /TISG

