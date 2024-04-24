Malaysia

Malaysia plans to build the largest integrated circuit design park in SEA to lure global tech giants and investors

ByMary Alavanza

April 24, 2024
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

MALAYSIA: Malaysia plans to build Southeast Asia’s largest integrated circuit design park.

According to the government on Monday, this initiative is accompanied by incentives, including tax breaks, subsidies, and visa exemption fees, aimed at luring global tech giants and investors.

Reuters reported that Malaysia is set to make Kuala Lumpur a “regional digital hub” to secure a spot among the top 20 nations in the global startup ecosystem index by 2030.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim states that the planned integrated circuit design park represents Malaysia’s transition from backend chip assembly and testing to high-value front-end design work.

Malaysia already boasts a solid semiconductor industry presence, holding over roughly 13% of global testing and packaging.

Mr Anwar said the park, backed by Malaysia’s central Selangor state, aims to draw in tenants and forge partnerships with global players like British chipmaker Arm Holdings; however, details remain scant.

Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional, is primed to invest RM1 billion (approx. S$285 million) into a fund targeting innovative Malaysian startups.

See also  Media outlets must do more about gender bias among women journalists, say activists and practitioners

Prime Minister Anwar laid out these plans at the KL20 Summit, an event dedicated to launching policies supporting Malaysian startups.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli added that the government plans to provide incentives such as subsidised office spaces, relocation assistance, exemptions on work permits, and reduced corporate tax rates for foreign venture capital firms, tech entrepreneurs, and unicorns—startups valued at $1 billion (approx. S$1.36 billion) or more—seeking to invest in Malaysia.

According to Mr Rafizi, “We want to attract global unicorns to enter Malaysia so that high-skilled and high-value jobs are created, besides developing a pipeline of future entrepreneurs and senior leaders in tech.” /TISG

Read also: Lawrence Wong may use Johor to boost investments, economists say

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Malaysia

Bank Negara Malaysia ready to address excessive ringgit volatility, urges markets to look beyond “short-term currency dynamics”

November 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Malaysia

Malaysia police seize over $2 million in ransom; major breakthrough in Johor businessman kidnapping

November 1, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Malaysia

Najib to face more charges in court related to 1MDB scandal; could be jailed for 20 years

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Lifestyle

Singaporean student says it costs her S$20.59 to drive a car to school, so her “moral of the story is don’t go to school, just stay at home”

November 4, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

“S$3K/month + 6-day work week is work-life balance?” — Singaporeans react to job ad

November 4, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Lifestyle

Young couple with 4-month-old baby share how they achieved S$100K milestone without “fixed monthly budget”

November 4, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean worker says his employer refuses to pay for his 4 days MC because “it’s common practice to not pay during probation”

November 4, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.