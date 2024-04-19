Malaysia

Johor set to become most economically developed state in Malaysia: PM Anwar

ByAnna Maria Romero

April 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: Two upcoming high-impact projects are expected to propel Johor to become the most economically developed state in Malaysia, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday (April 18). He said that in the next one to two years, the state’s economic growth is expected to surpass that of other states.

Mr Anwar was referring to the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and Special Financial Zone (SFZ) in Forest City.

“Both will ensure a more rapid growth. They are still being formulated but will help in accelerating economic growth,” he said.

His remarks were made at the kick-off to Aidilfitri Madani 2024 jointly hosted by Malaysia’s Defence Ministry and the state government at Angsana Johor Baru Mall, which was also attended by Johor’s Chief Minister Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghaz, as well as other members of the cabinet and other political leaders.

“The past year has been a good year for Johor. Not only is the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim, who is also the 17th Agong, from this state, but it is also led by young leaders. They have managed to develop Johor well and the state’s economic development is among the best in the country,” Malay Mail quotes Mr Anwar as saying.

See also  Johor's Shenzhentrification: Can Malaysia really mirror Shenzhen's success?

At the beginning of the year, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Singapore and Malaysia with an agreement to develop the economic zone together. Originally proposed by Malaysia’s Economy Minister Mohd Rafizi Ramli, the concept has been studied by a special task force established by both countries last July.

The zone is being patterned after the  Shenzhen Economic Zone in China, which has brought in millions of dollars.

The JS-SEZ is expected to further expand trade and business activities in Malaysia and Singapore as well as also position the region as an attractive hub within the region. A number of related initiatives are being studied by Singapore and Malaysia, including a passport-free clearance system.

In his speech at the event, Mr Anwar underlined how important it is that Johor’s economic success uplift the lives of the economically disadvantaged in the state.

At an earlier meeting with Johor’s Chief Minister, Mr Anwar was told that there are “fewer than 2,000 people in the hardcore poor category” in Johor.

See also  They call it Greater Singapore

“I am sure we will be able to solve this in a short amount of time and put a full stop to the hardcore poor category,” he said.

He also touched on the flooding problems the state has experienced.

“We cannot see economic development while also having major floods. I hope those involved in government projects can make sure that everything runs swiftly to ease the people’s burden.” /TISG

Read also: PM Lee, Anwar meet over RTS Link, Johor-Singapore special economic zone

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Malaysia

Najib to face more charges in court related to 1MDB scandal; could be jailed for 20 years

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Malaysia

Malaysia’s National Service 3.0 to be relaunched in January 2025

October 29, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Malaysia

Malaysia’s middle class fumes over petrol subsidy cuts and tax hikes to boost low-earner wages

October 25, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

In the Hood

“Scared to buy outside food now” — Woman says after finding a foreign object, possibly a “steel wool or metal scrubber piece” in her meal

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Malaysia

Najib to face more charges in court related to 1MDB scandal; could be jailed for 20 years

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Court allows Ong Beng Seng to leave Singapore for medical and work trip on additional S$800K bail

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Entertainment

SEVENTEEN takes the stage: Get ready for them at the 2025 Tecate Pa’l Norte music festival in Mexico

October 30, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.